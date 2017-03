NES Family Skate Night at Tillaskate in Tillamook

Come celebrate “Read Across America Week”

with a little Seuss-y Skating!

Friday, March 3rd

6:00 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

$3 per skater–includes skate rental and a

special Cat in the Hat surprise for everyone!

If we have enough interest, NES will run activity buses that night from NES to Tillaskate to transport families.

Departure/Arrival times for bus on 3/3/17:

NES: 5pm/8:50pm Wheeler at 101 & Gregory: 5:05pm/8:45pm Rockaway at Red Caboose: 5:20pm/8:30pm