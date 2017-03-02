Loretta and Patsy: Together Again, A Tribute to Patsy Cline

Nehalem Oregon, March 31, NCRD Performing Arts Center, 7:00 p.m.

Two of the Northwest’s most renowned female singers, Mary Cameron and Julie Amici, will join forces to perform a musical tribute to the great country artists Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. The talented Portland area vocalists have been performing their own tribute shows regularly to sold-out houses throughout Oregon and Washington. They are taking their combined show on the road to visit various theaters in the region and their first such performance will be March 31st at the North Coast Recreation District Performing Arts Center in Nehalem, Oregon.

Julie Amici has recently been nominated “Best New Act” and “Best Traditional Act” by the Cascade Blues Association. She performs with Dean Mueller regularly in Portland with The Julie Amici Band. Julie brings an intimate and alluringly sweet voice that melds jazz, blues, and country. With the Patsy Cline tribute, Julie returns to her childhood roots in country music and delivers expertly.

Mary Cameron has spent many years honing her craft around the Portland music scene. She can be seen regularly singing classic country and western songs with her band at nightclubs and events around the Northwest. Cameron is well known for her knack of picking great unknown songs from the repertoires of many country music artists, a skill that serves her well in her tribute to Loretta Lynn titled Hey-Loretta! Lynn wrote many of her own songs and has been hailed by critics as the undisputed Queen of Country Music throughout her five decade career.

The backing band is made up of a cadre of award winning musicians including drummer and Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee Carlton Jackson; national Blues Music Award nominee bassist Dean Mueller and renowned jazz guitarist Dan Gildea. The group will be joined by former Nashville touring pro Gary Thorsen on pedal steel, one of the most versatile musicians on the Portland country music scene.

The combination of these two lovely voices and seasoned musicians make for an inspired performance sure to bring back warm memories of classic tunes made popular by Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, who were best friends prior to Cline’s untimely death in 1963. Audiences will be treated to a tasteful musical journey that will include a history of Loretta and Patsy’s hits.