LNCT Announces new executive leadership team

LNCT in Transition Allan Olson

The Board has contracted with Sarah Johnson to work as our Interim Executive Director. During the next 4 months Sarah will focus primarily on the development and fund raising practices of the Trust. In addition, she will work on board development, and organizational effectiveness. Sarah comes to us with a great deal of experience working with non-profits in Portland and on the coast, specifically with the other major not-for-profits in this area. For example, in recent years Sarah has worked with CARTM, Mudd-Nick Foundation, Food Roots, the Hoffman Center, and facilitated the Trust’s strategic planning process in 2013.

In addition to Sarah, we are contracting with Samantha Ferber to work with Sarah as interim assistant. Many of you know Samantha in her role as Board Chair of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council or from her role as Program Coordinator for the Haystack Rock Awareness Program. We are honored to have these two talented people working with us during this period of transition between permanent Executive Directors.