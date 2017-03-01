Haystack Rock Awareness Program Beach Season Has Begun!

CANNON BEACH, OR, March 1st – Join the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) on the beach, daily, during low tide, now through the end of October. Our complete beach schedule can be found on the City of Cannon Beach website, under the Haystack Rock Awareness Program.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is entering its 32nd season on the beach! Having educated over one million visitors and thousands of students over those years, the programs mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.

HRAP Rocky Shore Environmental Interpreters will be on the beach, weather permitting, during daily low tides to educate visitors at Haystack Rock about biodiversity found both on and around the rock. Our completely free, public education program will change as the seasons change — with the arrival and departure of various animals to the area. We will offer bird scopes, aquaria stations, an interactive visitor table with a microscope, and many other fun and exciting educational opportunities.

HRAP offers both volunteer opportunities as well as field trip opportunities. Volunteers can register to volunteer online, through the City of Cannon Beach website, with our Education & Volunteer Coordinator and 15 year veteran, Lisa Habecker. Teachers, instructors, or groups interested in a field trip and/or tour of the rock can register online, through the City of Cannon Beach website, as well.

This season we will additionally be offering many special events and educational classes for kids and adults. Our popular ‘Discover Haystack Rock’ events run may through September. These events take place on the beach, are activity based, and completely free and open to the public. Our week-long Kids Camps and Day Camps for kids and Adults will run during the summer months. Ecotours will soon become part of our program, with guided tour opportunities available for small groups with

Author, Filmmaker and HRAP nature enthusiast, Stephen Grace. Furthermore, we now offer, as an extension of our current services, free guided beach walks, with an interpreter, every Saturday.

