Tillamook PUD Accepting Applications for Employment for Education Program



Tillamook PUD is currently accepting applications for the 2017 Employment for Education Program.

Applications are available from high school counselors, from the PUD website at www.tpud.org or at the PUD office. The completed application, with all requested information, must be returned to Tillamook PUD by 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2017.

This unique program has been offered since 1965 with great success, benefiting the participants and the PUD.

The program is an opportunity for full-time college students to work at the PUD during

their school breaks, a minimum of 14 weeks per year. Students begin working after high

school graduation and start by assisting tree trimming and line crews. Their tasks may

include work such as brush clearing, flagging and operating power-driven equipment and

machinery. A student may be assigned work in the office performing general office

tasks, answering phones and assisting customers.

All Tillamook County high school seniors who meet the following requirements are

encouraged to apply:

 be a U.S. Citizen and reside in the Tillamook PUD service area

 be at least 17 years old

 have a valid driver’s license

 have completed two years of mathematics beyond Algebra I and two years of

science including biology

 graduate with a minimum 3.0 grade average

 plan to achieve a two or four-year college degree

The Tillamook PUD Board of Directors will interview students in mid-April. Applicants

are evaluated on academic achievement, educational and career goals, employment

experience, extra-curricular activities, financial need and leadership qualities. The board

selects an alternate in the event the winning candidate cannot continue with the

program.