Serving up Nehalem’s southern soul

Nehalem is known for its quintessential picturesque views, abundant wildlife and a seasonal influx of visitors. And now it can add one more spice to its repertoire – Soul Food.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

Enter LaNicia Williams. Williams, who originally hails from the Los Angeles area and more recently Seattle, decided it was a time for a change of pace and chose to move to the Oregon coast. As it turns out she credits her steadfast faith in guiding her here, all the way to Nehalem. In 2014 she packed up after a rough patch and decided on not just visiting but to consider a serious move to north Tillamook County.

“I had no idea I was going to choose Nehalem,” said Williams. “But everything about who I was and how I follow my faith in God told me to come here. And so far I’m loving it.”

Bringing her extensive knowledge in southern style Soul Food she found Nehalem to be at the ready to serve her particular style to a ready and willing community. Specializing in in-home dining, Williams provides a full service private-chef experience that needs to be tried to its fullest degree. Perfect for events, parties, weddings, get-togethers and more, Williams is a culinary force to be reckoned with and is happy to consider Nehalem and the entire tri-village area her home.

Her specialties include absolute superb southern style fried chicken, cornbread, homemade mac and cheese, collard greens, shrimp and grits, candied yams and much, much more.

In the future, Williams hopes to get involved with a brick-and-mortar restaurant that allows her to prepare her culinary creations while at the same time giving her the venue to enthusiastically preach her particular style of gospel.

For more information regarding Coastal Soul and Chef LaNicia you can visit her website at coastalsoulnw.com.