Savor Cannon Beach to showcase some of the Northwest’s best wines

Over 40 Northwest wineries will offer tastings during the Savor Cannon Beach Wine Walk, the largest event of Cannon Beach, Oregon’s four-day festival showcasing regional wines and cuisine, March 9-12. Including the Wine Walk, the Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival offers a series of six unique wine tasting experiences over the four days including the opportunity to taste some of the top award-winning wines from recent wine competitions paired with chef-designed appetizers. In addition to ticketed festival events, the town’s restaurants, galleries and shops feature a weekend full of tastings, special dinners and other events.

The festival begins Thursday, March 9, with Best of the Northwest Throwdown, a wine tasting featuring 12 award-winning wines from Oregon and Washington. “Each of the wines to be served at the event have recently claimed Gold Medals from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the SavorNW Wine Awards or the Cascadia Wine Competition along with one wine named among the top 100 Wines of 2016 by Wine Spectator Magazine,” says Festival Director Gary Hayes. Cannon Beach’s three-time Iron Chef Goes Coastal champion Jonathan Hoffman will prepare a selection of appetizers designed to pair with the wines. This intimate event is limited to 150 participants who vote for their favorite wines to determine the winners of the “throwdown.”

On Friday, festival attendees can attend the Winemaker’s Premium Pours event to sample some special wines selected by five regional winemakers. Each winery will pour three special wines including library selections and vertical or horizontal tastings. “As an example, Willamette Valley winemaking pioneer Sokol Blosser Winery will offer tastings of their 15-year old Dundee Hills 2002 Pinot, along with their acclaimed 2007 Dundee Hills Pinot and 2008 Goosepen Block vintages,” says Hayes. Friday night, the visual arts are the focus as Cannon Beach art galleries each host a winery for the Wine & Gallery Walk in this community known as one of the best art town in America.

Saturday’s wine walk is the largest event of the festival with over 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings at Cannon Beach art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, all within easy walking distance in this compact beach community. With the $40 event ticket purchase, participants receive a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach wine glass and tastes at all locations are free. Participating wineries represent the major wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington including Willamette Valley, eastern Washington and southern Oregon.

In a Sunday event, participants can taste 12 current vintage Gold Medal winning wines from the SavorNW Wine Awards, one of the largest wine competitions in the Northwest conducted each February in Cannon Beach. “The event will feature some of the best wines from the competition that includes nearly 700 entries from around the Northwest,” says Hayes. The Gold Medal Wines & The Battle of the Bites event will also include hors d’oeuvres prepared by regional chefs and restaurants with attendee votes determining which bite wins the battle. This event highlights some of the best wines available in 2017 that you may want to add to your shopping list or cellar.

Individual tickets to Savor Cannon Beach festival events are $20-40 each and a full Festival Pass good for admission to all festival tasting events is also available for $195. Advance purchase is recommended, as events are limited in size and have sold out in past years. For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit www.savorcannonbeach.com.