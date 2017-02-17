Public Safety and Fire Log

Manzanita Public Safety Log
1/29/2017
Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
Investigated a report of littering in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of panhandling in Manzanita.
Arrested a male on a warrant in Manzanita.
1/30/2017
Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.
Investigated a report of theft in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Nehalem.
1/31/2017
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a structure fire in Nehalem.
Assisted OSP, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a death in NBSP.
2/1/2017
Assisted Manzanita Public Works Department with a road hazard in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of an erratic driver in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with an unwanted person in Nehalem.
2/3/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/30) in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for failure to install ignition interlock device in Nehalem.
Investigated a report of theft in Manzanita.
Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP and TCSO with a disturbance near Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Wheeler.
2/4/2017
Issued a citation for parking in a disabled zone in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
Structure Fire I ST,
NEHALEM 1/31/17
Uncon/Not Breathing NHLM BAY SP 1/31/17
Medical HALL ST, WHEELER 1/31/17
MVA HWY 101 /
WHEELER 2/2/17
Fire 12 MP
HWY 53 2/2/17
NBFR District Log
Medical HWY 101 N., NEHALEM 2/2/17
Burn Complaint SEAMONT WAY 2/2/17
RESCUE/RECOVERY FOSS RD/SALMONBERRY 2/4/17
Medical LANEDA AVE, MANZANITA 2/4/17
Medical CAMP FOUR RD, NEHALEM 2/5/17
Medical TOHL AVE, NEHALEM 2/6/17
Medical ROWE ST, WHEELER 2/7/17
Medical GREGORY ST, WHEELER 2/7/17
Medical HWY 101 N., NEHALEM 2/8/17
Medical TOHL AVE., NEHALEM 2/8/17
Fire Alarm PINE RIDGE DR, MANZANITA 2/10/17
Medical PINE RIDGE DR, MANZANITA 2/11/17
Medical H ST,
NEHALEM 2/11/17
Medical TOHL AVE.,
NEHALEM 2/11/17
Station Coverage CANNON BEACH 2/12/17
MVA 41 MP HWY 101, NEAHKAHNIE 2/12/17