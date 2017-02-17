Public Safety and Fire Log

Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/29/2017

Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

Investigated a report of littering in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of panhandling in Manzanita.

Arrested a male on a warrant in Manzanita.

1/30/2017

Responded to a report of criminal mischief in Manzanita.

Investigated a report of theft in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in Nehalem.

1/31/2017

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a structure fire in Nehalem.

Assisted OSP, TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a death in NBSP.

2/1/2017

Assisted Manzanita Public Works Department with a road hazard in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of an erratic driver in Bayside Gardens.

Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with an unwanted person in Nehalem.

2/3/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (45/30) in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for failure to install ignition interlock device in Nehalem.

Investigated a report of theft in Manzanita.

Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP and TCSO with a disturbance near Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Wheeler.

2/4/2017

Issued a citation for parking in a disabled zone in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for illegal parallel parking in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

Structure Fire I ST,

NEHALEM 1/31/17

Uncon/Not Breathing NHLM BAY SP 1/31/17

Medical HALL ST, WHEELER 1/31/17

MVA HWY 101 /

WHEELER 2/2/17

Fire 12 MP

HWY 53 2/2/17

NBFR District Log

Medical HWY 101 N., NEHALEM 2/2/17

Burn Complaint SEAMONT WAY 2/2/17

RESCUE/RECOVERY FOSS RD/SALMONBERRY 2/4/17

Medical LANEDA AVE, MANZANITA 2/4/17

Medical CAMP FOUR RD, NEHALEM 2/5/17

Medical TOHL AVE, NEHALEM 2/6/17

Medical ROWE ST, WHEELER 2/7/17

Medical GREGORY ST, WHEELER 2/7/17

Medical HWY 101 N., NEHALEM 2/8/17

Medical TOHL AVE., NEHALEM 2/8/17

Fire Alarm PINE RIDGE DR, MANZANITA 2/10/17

Medical PINE RIDGE DR, MANZANITA 2/11/17

Medical H ST,

NEHALEM 2/11/17

Medical TOHL AVE.,

NEHALEM 2/11/17

Station Coverage CANNON BEACH 2/12/17

MVA 41 MP HWY 101, NEAHKAHNIE 2/12/17