Pirates have short fuse to make run for playoffs

Time is getting short in the Northwest League basketball race.

The boys squad is in fifth place, which normally would mean a spot in the NWL playoffs.

But they are not alone.

The Pirates took a big step with a 44-39 victory over Faith Bible Tuesday evening on the road.

Before Tuesday’s game at Faith Bible, the Pirates were in a three-way tie with Faith Bible and Nestucca for that coveted fifth spot.

The win moved the Pirates ahead of Faith Bible and alone in fifth place with a 6-7 league record. Nestucca was a half game behind (5-7)

The Pirates will host Columbia Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m., marking the fourth game in a five-day span this week.

Columbia Christian is one of the four NWL teams ranked in the top 10 as of Wednesday.

They were ranked fifth, followed by Knappa (sixth), Life Christian (seventh) and Vernonia (eighth).

Luckily for the Pirates, they will play three teams in the final five regular season games they have beaten the first time around.

Columbia Christian defeated the Pirates by a lopsided 93-32 score last month.

Life Christian beat the Pirates Monday by a 75-32 score. The Lions will be coming to Rockaway Beach Feb. 11 to close out the regular season.

After this week’s marathon of four games, the team will have to be ready to play three more games in the final week.

The Pirates will be on the road Tuesday, playing Nestucca at 7:30 p.m. in Cloverdale.

Then the Pirates will travel to Gaston Thursday to play a team they narrowly beat 53-47 just two weeks earlier.

The boy’s game against Delphian was moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the upper gym on the Rockaway Beach campus because of possible weather issues, according to Corey Douma, the athletic director. The team he team had just five games left to lock up fifth.