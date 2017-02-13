Pine Grove Community House Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser!

MARK YOUR CALENDAR! Tuesday, Feb. 28 Enjoy a fabulous meal at BIG WAVE CAFE and help raise money for the Pine Grove! WIN – WIN! Tickets are limited so be sure to call or email Jeanne Carr and get yours now!

Here is what you need to know:

YOU’RE INVITED!

WHAT: A fundraiser for the Pine Grove Community House

WHERE: Big Wave Cafe, 822 Laneda Ave. right off of Hwy 101

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 28 Social hour at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:00 p.m.

COST: $20 per person

Great Raﬄe Prizes!

Only 70 tickets available. Advance purchase recommended!

To purchase tickets, contact Jeanne Carr: 503-994-5501 pinegrovedinner@gmail.com

No-host bar

Hope to see you all there!