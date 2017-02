Valley, No. Coast: U.S. 101 remains closed following a landslide 5 miles south of Cannon Beach early this morning. ODOT geo technical experts are examining the slide and will make an assessment before clean up can begin. The road will remain closed until at least early this afternoon. Travelers should avoid the area or expect long delays. A potential detour around the closure is OR 53 (Necanicum Highway) and U.S. 26. Contact info, for media use only: TripCheck.com, 5-1-1, 800-977-6368