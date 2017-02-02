NKN field reconstruction right on track

Neah-Kah-Nie High School is getting a completely new running track and sports field scheduled to break ground this May and if things progress on schedule it should be completed by the end of summer shortly before the beginning of next school year.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

Matthew Koehler, Principal Architect for Cameron-McCarthy, a landscaping, architecture and planning firm based out of Eugene met with Neah-Kah-Nie school district personnel in Rockaway on Wednesday to go over the plans they’d drawn up in regards to the track and field demolition and reconstruction project, which was first announced to the public in March of last year.

School district officials were set to choose between two development options that would have the permitting procedure be held either prior or after the bidding process by local and area contractors. In addition Rockaway Beach is currently going through a City Manager transition which might provide unforeseen delays but that is unlikely according to City Manager staff.

“Currently we don’t see any issues with the permitting process but ultimately we can’t make the final call at this moment in time,” said a representative at the City Planner’s office.

If things go as planned they might start the contract bid process as early as March but there is no set date yet so its best to keep an eye on it. The permitting process will take, at most, approximately six weeks but during that time they will likely start the bidding process as well. They are expecting the overall time period to span from the end of this year’s graduation ceremony to the middle of August.

The new running track will feature Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates school colors and logos as well as new grandstands, a concession booth, as well as a completely redesigned football field located in the center of the track itself.

When asked how strict the site construction planning and schedule are by school district personnel Cameron-McCarthy Principle Architect Matthew Koehler responded jovially, “schedules are made to be broken, right?”