Nehalem welcomes Deer Island Studio

With an inviting interior right out of something you may expect to find in Portland’s swanky Pearl District and an outer facade that is Nehalem all the way, make it a point to check out Deer Island Studio which is situated right along Nehalem’s main strip on Hwy 101.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

A conglomerate of three creative auteurs’ Deer Island Studio is capable of handling nearly anything in regards to professional level photography, stylish graphic design services and even experienced architectural renderings and products that go into making this one of the neatest new additions to our small riverside community.

“We are stoked to be a part of this community,” said Travis Williams of Broken Banjo Photography, a long time local of Nehalem. “I grew up here, and I’m thrilled to be continuing to show my love and support for this town with a place to do my business and one that I know so well.”

Williams runs Broken Banjo Photography, a professional photo studio that caters to commercial, personal and corporate level photographic services. As he showed off the artistically designed interior, complete with its repurposed wood siding and shelving that came from a variety of sources including a house of one of the other studio artists he came to introduce the others involved with Deer Island Studio.

The studio also has the services of Graphic Designer Ryan Pedersen with Pitch and Pine Publications. Pedersen created the identity for the studio itself and whose art adorns the interior walls of the business. Featuring an impressive style and creative ability to offer advanced level design services to clients near and far. Possessing a proper creative space to work on client and personal art projects.

Set up along the other corner is the desk and worktable area of Jim Fanjoy who owns and operates Brittell Architecture. One of the more notable projects he had available for viewing was the old NAPA Auto Parts building in downtown Tillamook which is currently being transformed into the official public tasting room for DeGarde Brewing. In addition to DeGarde Fanjoy has also done a great deal of facade mockups for Tillamook proper’s myriad storefronts and businesses. Sand Creek Dental was another one he showed however it was just in the preliminary designs at the moment.

Be sure to stop on in and check out the services Deer Island Studio offers, it represents a great new addition to Nehalem and provides the professional level creative services that north Tillamook County has gone without for a while.