Manzanita Public Safety Log
1/15/2017
Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for expired plates in Wheeler.
1/16/2017
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.
1/19/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.
Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.
1/20/2017
Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.
Responded to a report of fraud in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Neahkahnie.
Assisted TCSO with a report of lost property in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Wheeler.
Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.
1/21/2017
Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.
Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
1/22/2017
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/30) in Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with an attempt to locate in Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Wheeler.
1/23/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
1/25/2017
Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
1/26/2017
Assisted TCSO with an animal welfare call in Wheeler.
1/27/2017
Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA in Manzanita.
Arrested a male for reckless driving and criminal mischief in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with two medical calls in Manzanita.
1/28/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire near Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.
Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.
NBFR District Log
Suicidal, SWAN AVE , NEHALEM, 1/16/17
Medical, FOSS RD, NEHALEM, 1/16/17
Medical MARINE DR, WHEELER, 1/17/17
Medical, LIARS LAIR RD, NEHALEM, 1/18/17
Medical, 7TH ST, NEHALEM, 1/19/17
Medical, SOUTH 2ND ST, MANZANITA 1/20/17
Medical, 2ND ST, MANZANITA, 1/20/17
Medical, SEA FOREST WAY, MANZANITA 1/21/17
Medical, HALL ST, WHEELER, 1/21/17
Suicidal, TIDELAND RD, NEHALEM 1/22/17
Public Assist, HIGHWAY 101 N, NEHALEM, 1/22/17
Medical, HIGHWAY 101 N, NEHALEM 1/22/17
Medical, HALL ST, WHEELER, 1/24/17
Burn Complaint, 9TH ST – AREA, NEHALEM 1/24/17
Fire Alarm, BEULAH REED RD, NEAHKAHNIE 1/25/17
Public Assist, FOSS RD, NEHALEM, 1/25/17
Medical, TOHL AVE, NEHALEM, 1/26/17
MVA, CLASSIC ST / LANEDA AVE 1/27/17
Medical, 2ND ST N, MANZANITA, 1/27/17
Rescue, OSWALD WEST STATE PARK 1/27/17
Medical, WASHINGTON AVE, MANZANITA, 1/27/17
Fire, MIAMI FOLEY RD, NEHALEM, 1/28/17
Medical, TOHL AVE , NEHALEM, 1/28/17