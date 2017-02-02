Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/15/2017
Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for expired plates in Wheeler.
1/16/2017
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.
1/19/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.
Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.
1/20/2017
Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.
Responded to a report of fraud in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Neahkahnie.
Assisted TCSO with a report of lost property in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Wheeler.
Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.
1/21/2017
Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.
Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
1/22/2017
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/30) in Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with an attempt to locate in Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Wheeler.
1/23/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
1/25/2017
Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
1/26/2017
Assisted TCSO with an animal welfare call in Wheeler.
1/27/2017
Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA in Manzanita.
Arrested a male for reckless driving and criminal mischief in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with two medical calls in Manzanita.
1/28/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire near Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.
Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.

NBFR District Log

Suicidal,  SWAN AVE , NEHALEM,  1/16/17
Medical,  FOSS RD, NEHALEM,  1/16/17
Medical   MARINE DR, WHEELER,  1/17/17
Medical,  LIARS LAIR RD, NEHALEM,  1/18/17
Medical,  7TH ST, NEHALEM,  1/19/17
Medical,  SOUTH 2ND ST, MANZANITA    1/20/17
Medical,  2ND ST, MANZANITA,  1/20/17
Medical,  SEA FOREST WAY, MANZANITA    1/21/17
Medical,  HALL ST, WHEELER,  1/21/17
Suicidal,  TIDELAND RD, NEHALEM    1/22/17
Public Assist,  HIGHWAY 101 N, NEHALEM,  1/22/17
Medical,  HIGHWAY 101 N, NEHALEM    1/22/17
Medical,  HALL ST, WHEELER,  1/24/17
Burn Complaint,  9TH ST – AREA, NEHALEM    1/24/17
Fire Alarm,  BEULAH REED RD, NEAHKAHNIE    1/25/17
Public Assist,  FOSS RD, NEHALEM,  1/25/17
Medical,  TOHL AVE, NEHALEM,  1/26/17
MVA,  CLASSIC ST / LANEDA AVE    1/27/17
Medical,  2ND ST N, MANZANITA,  1/27/17
Rescue,  OSWALD WEST STATE PARK    1/27/17
Medical,  WASHINGTON AVE, MANZANITA,  1/27/17
Fire,  MIAMI FOLEY RD, NEHALEM, 1/28/17
Medical,  TOHL AVE , NEHALEM,  1/28/17





