Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/15/2017

Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for expired plates in Wheeler.

1/16/2017

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Assisted TCSO, Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a suicidal person in Bayside Gardens.

1/19/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (50/30) in Nehalem.

Investigated a suspicious circumstance in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

1/20/2017

Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.

Responded to a report of fraud in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Neahkahnie.

Assisted TCSO with a report of lost property in Bayside Gardens.

Assisted TCSO with a commercial alarm in Wheeler.

Investigated an incomplete 911 call in Manzanita.

1/21/2017

Issued a citation for failure to renew vehicle registration in Nehalem.

Issued two citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

1/22/2017

Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/30) in Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with an attempt to locate in Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Wheeler.

1/23/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

1/25/2017

Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

1/26/2017

Assisted TCSO with an animal welfare call in Wheeler.

1/27/2017

Issued a citation for improper parallel parking in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a MVA in Manzanita.

Arrested a male for reckless driving and criminal mischief in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with two medical calls in Manzanita.

1/28/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire near Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance in Bayside Gardens.

Responded to a report of a lost dog in Manzanita.

NBFR District Log

Suicidal, SWAN AVE , NEHALEM, 1/16/17

Medical, FOSS RD, NEHALEM, 1/16/17

Medical MARINE DR, WHEELER, 1/17/17

Medical, LIARS LAIR RD, NEHALEM, 1/18/17

Medical, 7TH ST, NEHALEM, 1/19/17

Medical, SOUTH 2ND ST, MANZANITA 1/20/17

Medical, 2ND ST, MANZANITA, 1/20/17

Medical, SEA FOREST WAY, MANZANITA 1/21/17

Medical, HALL ST, WHEELER, 1/21/17

Suicidal, TIDELAND RD, NEHALEM 1/22/17

Public Assist, HIGHWAY 101 N, NEHALEM, 1/22/17

Medical, HIGHWAY 101 N, NEHALEM 1/22/17

Medical, HALL ST, WHEELER, 1/24/17

Burn Complaint, 9TH ST – AREA, NEHALEM 1/24/17

Fire Alarm, BEULAH REED RD, NEAHKAHNIE 1/25/17

Public Assist, FOSS RD, NEHALEM, 1/25/17

Medical, TOHL AVE, NEHALEM, 1/26/17

MVA, CLASSIC ST / LANEDA AVE 1/27/17

Medical, 2ND ST N, MANZANITA, 1/27/17

Rescue, OSWALD WEST STATE PARK 1/27/17

Medical, WASHINGTON AVE, MANZANITA, 1/27/17

Fire, MIAMI FOLEY RD, NEHALEM, 1/28/17

Medical, TOHL AVE , NEHALEM, 1/28/17