Manzanita Cash Mob 2

Mother nature recently delivered a one-two punch to Manzanita. First the 2016 Manzanita Tornado …

Then the 2017 snow!

For a community in the midst of recovering from one big surprise, the second really made that recovery more difficult.

So what can we do to help?

Attend Cash Mob II, Saturday, February 18th, 2017!

Are you perhaps wondering “What if I don’t need anything from the local shops in Manzanita?”

Unfortunately, this may happen. What we ask is that if you attend a Manzanita Cash Mob II that you spend a minimum of $25 regardless. You could buy something for someone else. Or, even just buy a gift certificate for a later date.

Are there any incentives for shopping at the Manzanita Cash Mob II? First and foremost, you can expect the business owner’s deep appreciation!

But there are incentives to shopping during the Manzanita Cash Mob: First is that you can count on multiple local retail shops holding drawings with awesome prizes. Second, if you stop in at the visitor center and show $50 worth of receipts, you will get a raffle ticket to be entered in for some rocking prizes!

Feb. 18, between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm is your chance to shop, help others, have tons of fun.

Did we mention prizes, too??

No only will you be receiving Manzanita Business Owner’s deep appreciation, if you bring $50 of receipts back to the Manzanita Visitor’s Center by 4:00 pm, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win one of the following prizes:

5 class pass to Yoga Roots

5 hours of cleaning from Sunset Vacation Rentals

A Membership/welcome package from Hoffman Center For the Arts

Gift Certificate for a large pie at Sisters & Pete’s Coffee & Treats

Gift certificate from Coastal Soul catering

catering Two tickets to Riverbend Players production of “The Curious Savage” at NCRD Theater

“Coffee with an Author” and signed book from Manzanita author Holly Loricnz

Art prints from Amanita

Hand-crafted jewelry from Votive Designs by Astoria designer Lucy Barna

Just-arrived custom Manzanita pillows from Finnesterre

Adding to those wonderful prizes, all receipts count. Not just shopping, but the wonderful Manzanita dining and lodging receipts!