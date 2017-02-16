Learn the facts. Take action. Be prepared

Prepare: Water Sanitation & Hygiene (WaSH)

We know that a disaster is going to happen, it’s just a question of when. Water pipes will be broken, sewer pipes will leak raw sewage, our normal ways to get safe water or go to the toilet will disappear. And, how can we easily wash our hands and prevent the spread of cholera or dysentery?

EVC has a solution, ready for your home. All you need is to sign up for this single class. You will get the gear and know-how to meet the WaSH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene) needs of you and your household. This includes several hard to find items, selected after careful research by our EVC WaSH team of knowledgeable volunteers. You will learn how to find, purify and handle water safely, exercise safe sanitation and simple hygiene. You will get the WaSH gear needed for your home, and have the know-how to teach your neighbors.

Location & Time: The class is in the Manzanita police station (old fire station), 165 South 5th Street in Manzanita. It will last about 3 hours. Bring refreshments. Park in the lot across the street.

Cost: The materials provided cost $99.00. Some are hard to find, and they have been carefully selected and assembled for you by EVC volunteers. The training is free, by knowledgeable community volunteers. Please bring cash, or a check made out to EVC (or Emergency Volunteer Corps) for $99. Sorry, no credit cards.

Note: The class cost covers the materials provided. If you have purchased a filter earlier or other supplies bring them to the class. You will only be charged for the materials you need.

Sign Up, Pick Dates: Limited to 8 people, first come, first served, so sign up soon to get your first choice of time. With your computer or handheld online, please Click Here. Your browser opens to an online form. Please fill in the requested information and pick two class dates. You will be contacted with a scheduled date within a few days.

That’s it … your WaSH needs taken care of, in one stop!

Please sign up now. And invite a couple neighbors or friends to sign up for the class and join you!