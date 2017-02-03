Lady Pirates need wins, help to grab playoff berth

Neah-Kah-Nie is getting an easy win today when they cash in on a forfeit by Delphian.

With four games left, the Lady Pirates are in a tough fight to claim one of the Northwest League’s five playoff berths. The league playoffs are used to determine league seeding for the state playoffs.

Before Tuesday’s game with seventh-ranked Faith Bible, the Pirates were tied with Nestucca. Both teams had 5-7 league records.

Gaston was in fifth place, more than a game ahead with a 6-5 league record.

Neah-Kah-Nie ran into a defensive buzz-saw Tuesday at Faith Bible as the Lady Falcons slapped the Pirates for a decisive 40-9 victory.

The seventh-ranked Lady Falcons remained undefeated in the Northwest League (11-0), while the Pirates fell to 5-8, one-half game behind Nestucca (5-7), and even further behind fifth-place Gaston (6-5).

“The game was tough. We had a hard time finding scoring opportunities against their three 6-foot players,” said coach Corey Douma.

“Our defense was fine, but we just couldn’t create ways to score,” he said.

The Pirates need for the Lady Greyhounds to go on a losing streak as they close out their league season with games against Columbia Christian (Saturday), Vernonia (Monday), Neah-Kah-Nie (Feb. 9) and travel to Vernonia (Feb. 11).

Like the Pirates, the Greyhounds will pick up a forfeit from Delphian in the final stretch.

One advantage the Lady Pirates have is the Greyhounds will have to play 12th-ranked Vernonia twice.

in the final two weeks.