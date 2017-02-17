Lady Pirates close out season with overtime loss to Gaston

The season coach Corey Douma wished would be longer proved to just a little too long Monday when the Gaston Greyhounds pulled out a 39-30 overtime win in the season finale.

The two teams had finished regulation play tied at 29-all, but then the Greyhounds went on a 10-1 tear in the overtime period.

The loss dropped Neah-Kah-Nie to seventh place with a 6-10 record in the Northwest League. They finished the season with an 8-13 record.

Gaston’s win kept the Greyhounds in a fourth-place tie with Knappa, both finishing with 8-8 league records and moving into the league playoffs for seeding in the state basketball playoffs.

Gaston held a narrow 8-6 lead after the first quarter and was ahead 16-14 at the half.

Although both teams struggled to score in the third quarter, the Lady Pirates mounted a comeback in the final quarter.

Maddie Lambert led the charge in the fourth, scoring half of her game-high 16 points as the Pirates rallied for an 13-9 scoring edge to tie the game.

Lambert also scored the final point of the season for the Pirates, hitting a free throw during overtime.

Esmerelda Ramirez added six points, while Avery Smith and Katie Clifford added four points apiece.

“We played really well the whole game … and then ran out of steam in overtime,” the coach explained.

“We came back from a small deficit to take a two-point lead, but Gaston tied it up with three seconds left.

“We almost hit a game winner at the buzzer.

“I am really proud of how they competed not just this game but the whole season,” the coach explained.