Introducing the newly elected city councilors

Some new faces with Tillamook County’s myriad city councilors are entering the scene. Here’s a chance to learn a little more about them as they settle into their new positions of cooperative leadership within their respective communities.

Scott Galvin – Manzanita

Claiming a long history along the north Oregon Coast, Scott Galvin grew up in the Portland area but spent a great deal of his childhood exploring the small communities that dot Tillamook County’s Pacific coast. Visiting as a young boy in the 1960s, surfing the beaches during high school and eventually moving to Manzanita in the 80s to start a family.

“I used to get up at 3 a.m. with my father who ran a produce-delivery service out of Produce Row in Portland and would start our deliveries in Netarts and work our way up to Manzanita,” Galvin said. “I love the low-key quaint quality places like Manzanita, Pacific City and Netarts hold – it’s why I chose to move here.”

Galvin made his career in the semi-conductor contracting industry but now in his retirement he’s more concerned with maintaining an inviting and small community with an emphasis on environmentally friendly construction and design.

“Things have changed in Manzanita, but not that much,” he said. “Which is why I fell in love with the beach.”

Kristine Hayes – Rockaway Beach

Steadfast in her long history of community service and involvement Kristine Hayes sees her newfound position as a “Natural progression of her service work in my community,” she said, “And a number of people asked me to run.”

Kristine is a third-generation local in Tillamook County and a Neah-Kah-Nie High School alumnus herself. Having been married for over 20 years to her husband Rodney, they raised three daughters and is now co-owner of SAI Design and Build in Rockaway Beach.

Her varied community experience includes being Rockaway Beach’s first Tourism Chair, she is currently the president of the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Neah-Kah-Nie Boosters, and in the past has been a member of the Rockaway Beach Lions and with the Tillamook County CASA organization.

“If I had to put words to forward growth, I would say educationally based tourism,” Hayes said, “If we focus there we can great positive opportunities and jobs for the future generations while caring for our environment.”

Jo Grice – Garibaldi

Portland area business owner turned Garibaldi City Councilperson, Jo and his wife decided to move to Tillamook County just three years ago.

What brought him here?

Our fish-filled rivers, myriad outdoor sport opportunities and endless space to run wild – literally. Grice and his wife are avid runners and self described fanatics of dogs, with whom they describe as their children. Though don’t get that confused, Grice is the father of three and the esteemed grandfather of five grandkids.

“We love Garibaldi, so much so that we sold the family business to move here,” Grice said in reference to being the former owner of Affordable Auto Wrecking in the greater Portland Metro area.

“I want to do what’s good for Garibaldi,” Grice said, “And just endeavor to make it a better place to live.”

This is Grice’s first time in true public service but he has had prior community experience after chairing the PTA for his children’s schooling in years’ passed, and takes part in actively fundraising for animal and pet related charities and events.

“We are big dog people.” Grice said.

Monte Elliott – Garibaldi

Monte Elliott hails originally from Tillamook County, graduating from Tillamook Christian School in 1991.

Afterward, served in the US Army Reserves and until 2010 lived in southern Idaho.

Five years ago, Elliott decided to move to Garibaldi and have considered it home ever since.

Currently, Elliott is a Special Education Instructional Assistant at Neah-Kah-Nie High School and also holds the rank of Lieutenant with the Garibaldi Fire Department.

“I would like to see our community grow while keeping the small town feel it always had,” Elliott said. “I love our little fishing village and I love to call Garibaldi home.”

Elliott decided to run for Garibaldi City Council because a position became available and he felt with his experience he could provide a positive impact to the town moving forward. When asked how he thinks being a council member fits him, Elliott simply replied, “Time will tell.”

David McCall – Bay City

After living over two consecutive decades in the eastern European capital of Budapest, Hungary, David McCall decided it was time to move back to his native country of the United States – just four years ago and picked Bay City as his port of call.

“The Manzanita tornado was the final push for me to get involved,” McCall said. “I want to make sure that when a big disaster strikes us we are able to do the best we can both in terms of preparedness and resiliency.”

While in Budapest, McCall garnered knowledge of large-scale waste and recycling while employed for localized companies there and eventually created his own private enterprise in the Hungary. Currently, McCall oversees the county’s solid waste department as well as being instrumental with the Tillamook Farmer’s Market.

“It’s important to me that I remain approachable,” McCall said. “Any citizen of Bay City should feel free to stop me on the street or speak to me in the store. I might not be able to offer an immediate solution, but I will try.”

Jorge Rios – Tillamook

An avid outdoorsman and dedicated family man, Jorge has called Tillamook home since 2008 when he decided to move here with his family after graduating from OSU in Corvallis. Currently he is a Planner with the Oregon Department of Forestry located in Tillamook.

Having no prior political experience outside of budget committees and being the President of the East Elementary Parent Teacher Committee he had never considered running for a public position until now.

“Who am I to run,” Rios asked.

After considering it for a while he felt he shouldn’t expect someone else to do it.

“Working as a planner I tend to think long range,” Rios said, “And I am always trying to anticipate future opportunities and challenges.”

When asked how he sees himself moving forward in the position, Rios said, “There are a lot of exciting things planned for the City of Tillamook in the next few years and I look forward to being part of it.”