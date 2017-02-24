Hoffman Gallery Highlights Processes

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will feature the works of five artists in its Gallery during the month of March. The pieces will be on display every Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., beginning Mar. 3, and all other times the Center is open for programs.

The show is built around the theme “How We Create” and highlights the processes the artists follow in creating their work.

The five are Lloyd Lindley II, painter (ink, gauche, and oil glazing); Susan Webb-Rebecchi, textiles; Kathleen Kanas, basket weaver; Sol Neelman, photographer; and Corinne Beuchet, ceramics.