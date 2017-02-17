Grapplers head to Waldport for districts championships

The Neah-Kah-Nie wrestlers will be heading to Waldport this weekend with hopes to earn a berth in the state wrestling tournament next week in Portland.

The Pirates got in their last licks on the mat at the Cottage Grove Invitational in early February.

The team placed 16th, beating several larger schools and bigger programs. The Pirates had 70 points, beating out Coquille, Siuslaw, Madras and North Salem.

It was North Medford which claimed the team title with 206 points, followed by Grants Pass with 199 and Lowell with 192 points. Glide was fourth with 178 points, while South Medford took fifth with 127 points.

Sophomore Tristan Bennett picked up the bulk of the team points when he rolled through the 220-pound competition in Cottage Grove.

Bennett built up a 34-1 record for the season by adding South Medford’s Michael Cormier to the list of his vanquished with a win by fall.

Josh Longfellow also placed in the 145-pound competition, placing sixth.

Wrestling

Cottage Grove Invitational

Team Scores

1. North Medford 206.0

2. Grants Pass 199.0

3. Lowell 192.0

4. Glide 178.0

5. South Medford 127.0

6. Creswell 115.0

7. McKay 114.5

8. Mazama 107.0

9. Henley 106.5

10. La Pine 92.0

11. Crescent Valley 88.0

12. Cascade Christian 84.5

13. Liberty 81.0

14. Douglas 78.5

15. Sheldon 73.0

16. Neah-Kah-Nie 70.0

17. Coquille 64.0

18. Siuslaw 61.0

19. Madras 60.5

19. North Salem 60.5

21. Gold Beach 52.0; 22. Oakridge 50.0; 23. Phoenix 45.0; 24. Cottage Grove 44.0; 25. Corvallis 39.0; 26. North Valley 37.0; 27. Illinois Valley 33.0; 27. Lincoln 33.0; 29. Churchill 31.0; 30. Pleasant Hill 28.0; 31. Siletz Valley 23.0; 32. Klamath Union 18.0; 33. Willamette 4.0

Tournament Results

106 Results

1st Place – Ryan Vidlak of Cascade Christian

2nd Place – Enrique Jaime of North Medford

3rd Place – Gage Dill of Glide

4th Place – Edmund Nicolas of Cottage Grove

5th Place – Bryant Mendoza of McKay

6th Place – Brock Bresser of Henley

113 Results

1st Place – Richard Huff of Siuslaw

2nd Place – Symon Thurman of Lowell

3rd Place – Gabe Vidlak of Cascade Christian

4th Place – Cole Zoller of North Medford

5th Place – Theodore Coombs of Sheldon

6th Place – Brandon Quezada of North Salem

120 Results

1st Place – Legend Lamer of Crescent Valley

2nd Place – Dominic Deitrick of North Medford

3rd Place – Cole Waldron of Douglas

4th Place – Kaleb Murphy of Grants Pass

5th Place – Aaron Boitz of Cottage Grove

6th Place – Kent McIntosh of Lowell

126 Results

1st Place – Blaine Rodolf of Creswell

2nd Place – Tyler Bellon of Grants Pass

3rd Place – Taylor Bright of Gold Beach

4th Place – Shane Tennis of McKay

5th Place – Max Valle of Cascade Christian

6th Place – Alex Dudley of La Pine

132 Results

1st Place – Brawley Lamer of Crescent Valley

2nd Place – Thomas Hamilton of North Medford

3rd Place – Kasey Collier of Glide

4th Place – Adam Bratland of Sheldon

5th Place – Austin Russell of La Pine

6th Place – Skyler Sakraida of Grants Pass

138 Results

1st Place – Ethan Wendell of Liberty

2nd Place – Titus Rice of Creswell

3rd Place – Vincent Washington of Grants Pass

4th Place – Jesse Wittenborn of Creswell

5th Place – Boss Clark of Henley

6th Place – Tandy Martin of Gold Beach

145 Results

1st Place – Ian Carlos of North Salem

2nd Place – Justyn Barton of Lowell

3rd Place – Zach Holland of Glide

4th Place – Josh Beachler of South Medford

5th Place – Andres Ramirez of North Medford

6th Place – Josh Longfellow of Neah-Kah-Nie

1st Place Match

Ian Carlos (North Salem) 24-0, So. over Justyn Barton (Lowell) 21-7, Sr. (Fall 0:40).

3rd Place Match

Zach Holland (Glide) 24-2, So. over Josh Beachler (South Medford) 26-13, Jr. (Fall 0:47).

5th Place Match

Andres Ramirez (North Medford) 22-16, So. over Josh Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) 19-18, So. (Fall 0:33).

152 Results

1st Place – Thomas Harvey of Lowell

2nd Place – Ryland Parazoo of Glide

3rd Place – David Rubio of McKay

4th Place – Anthony Tena of Churchill

5th Place – Riley Jennings of Siuslaw

6th Place – Martin Sierra of Henley

160 Results

1st Place – Wyatt McCarthy of Coquille

2nd Place – Braydon Wright of Mazama

3rd Place – Jacob Russell of Grants Pass

4th Place – Kaulynn Shreeve of Phoenix

5th Place – Rhett Syverson of Glide

6th Place – Matthew Smith of North Medford

170 Results

1st Place – Trajan Hurd of Grants Pass

2nd Place – Cale Edmunds of Oakridge

3rd Place – Carter Dahl of Douglas

4th Place – Kenny Lane of Lowell

5th Place – Cole Schumack of South Medford

6th Place – Isaac Butler of Siletz Valley

182 Results

1st Place – Josh Hammers of Mazama

2nd Place – Justin Self of Henley

3rd Place – Harrison Manu of Madras

4th Place – Ryan Beck of South Medford

5th Place – Zachary Kintzley of Lowell

6th Place – William Duffy of Lincoln

195 Results

1st Place – Collyn Potter of Glide

2nd Place – Joey Vigue of Coquille

3rd Place – Gage Dodson of La Pine

4th Place – Michael Rucker of North Medford

5th Place – Brayden Schultz of Douglas

6th Place – Jordan Main of Grants Pass

220 Results

1st Place – Tristan Bennett of Neah-Kah-Nie

2nd Place – Michael Cormier of South Medford

3rd Place – Julian Stone of North Medford

4th Place – Salvador Calmargo of McKay

5th Place – Mahsen Asher of Lowell

6th Place – Blake Nelson of Creswell

1st Place Match

Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) 34-1, So. over Michael Cormier (South Medford) 31-10, Jr. (Fall 0:56).

285 Results

1st Place – Thomas Talamantes-Ward of Lowell

2nd Place – Dylan Thygersen of Liberty

3rd Place – Cameron Hankins of Mazama

4th Place – Matthew Metcalf of Sheldon

5th Place – Nate Eli of South Medford

6th Place – Quentin Scott of Madras