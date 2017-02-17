Dog rescued in Nehalem

In the early afternoon of Jan. 31, at approximately 1:15 p.m. the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue station received a tone-out for a structure fire just outside of downtown Nehalem on I street.

By Brian Cameron

editor@northcoastcitizen.com

When they arrived they found thick black smoke billowing out of the nook and crannies of a residence and went to work immediately, unaware at the time the family dog was trapped inside unconscious.

“When the crew showed up on scene the homeowner wasn’t there,” said station Chief Perry Sherbaugh. “But when he arrived he franticly went to the back door of the house and that’s when he saw their pet laying motionless on the floor.”

After calling to the crews who were battling the active fire inside they rushed to assist the animal with only moments to spare.

“We got to the dog and it was completely unresponsive,” said Chief Sherbaugh. “While the crew rushed to get their specially designed oxygen masks for canines the owner began to administer on-site assisted breathing to their beloved pet.” A few years prior the fire station was donated the masks in the event they had a call similar to this one, and until now they had never used the devices before. Incidentally it worked.

By the end of the incident the dog was up and walking around seeming no worse for wear as the crew safely extinguished the fire and packed up to return to the station.

The fire caused moderate destruction to the kitchen area of the house as well as smoke damage throughout the structure, it was determined to likely be caused by a malfunction with the kitchen stove unit, which was not being used at the time of the fire, according the Chief Sherbaugh.

“The family dog was lucky to make it out alive,” the Chief said, “He was close, when they are unresponsive and in need of CPR you can bet we got there right in time.”