Community: Winter Storm Watch until 08:00AM Monday

…SIGNIFICANT AND WIDESPREAD SNOW POSSIBLE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY FOR SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON… .WHILE ONE WINTER STORM WINDS DOWN ACROSS NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON…ANOTHER APPEARS TO BE TAKING SHAPE FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY. LOW PRESSURE MOVING ACROSS WESTERN OREGON THIS MORNING WILL MOVE ACROSS THE CASCADES TODAY…LIKELY ALLOWING ENOUGH ONSHORE FLOW TO PUSH THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND HOOD RIVER VALLEY ABOVE FREEZING AND THUS ENDING THE ONGOING SNOW AND ICE EVENT. HOWEVER THIS SAME LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL DRAPE A FRONT ACROSS WESTERN OREGON…WHILE LOW PRESSURE NORTHEAST OF HAWAII ADDS INCREASING MOISTURE TO THE FRONT TONIGHT AND SUNDAY. MEANWHILE…COLD AIR IS EXPECTED TO UNDERCUT THE MOISTURE WHICH MAY CAUSE THE RAIN TO CHANGE OVER TO SNOW DOWN TO THE LOWEST ELEVATIONS SUNDAY. THE COMBINATION OF SUBTROPICAL MOISTURE AND ARCTIC COLD HAS THE POTENTIAL TO RESULT IN A MAJOR SNOW EVENT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON. HOWEVER… THE DETAILS REGARDING SNOW LEVELS AND AMOUNTS REMAIN HIGHLY UNCERTAIN…AS EVEN MINOR CHANGES IN THE EVOLUTION OF THIS PATTERN CAN HAVE MAJOR CONSEQUENCES FOR WHAT IS EXPERIENCED ON THE GROUND. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR THE COAST AND LOWLANDS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH FOR HEAVY SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING.

* TIMING…RAIN WILL INCREASE SUNDAY MORNING…POSSIBLY CHANGING TO SNOW AS EARLY AS MIDDAY SUNDAY. HOWEVER…IT APPEARS MORE LIKELY THAT THE CHANGEOVER TO SNOW WILL HOLD OFF UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING…WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOW CONTINUING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY…WITH SNOW LEVELS LIKELY RISING BACK INTO THE HILLS MONDAY MORNING.

* SNOW LEVEL…LOWERING TO 1000 FEET OR LOWER AS PRECIPITATION INCREASES SUNDAY. SNOW LEVEL IS EXPECTED TO LOWER TO SEA LEVEL OR THE VALLEY FLOORS SUNDAY NIGHT BEFORE RISING BACK INTO THE HILLS MONDAY MORNING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…CONFIDENCE REMAINS LOW ON HOW MUCH SNOW WILL FALL…AS WELL AS ON JUST HOW LOW THE SNOW LEVEL WILL BE. UP TO A FOOT OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE…BUT SOME AREAS MAY JUST RECEIVE A COLD RAIN. THE BETTER CHANCE FOR SNOW WILL BE NORTH OF SALEM AND LINCOLN CITY…WHILE THE BETTER CHANCE FOR A COLD RAIN WILL BE FURTHER SOUTH TOWARD LANE COUNTY.

* IMPACTS…WILL OF COURSE DEPEND GREATLY ON HOW LOW SNOW LEVELS DROP…AND HOW LONG PRECIPITATION STAYS SNOW ONCE THE SNOW LEVELS DO DROP. IMPACTS MAY RANGE FROM MINIMAL IN AREAS THAT SEE PRIMARILY RAIN…TO SEVERE IN AREAS THAT SEE MULTIPLE INCHES OF SNOW. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST FORECASTS AS WE FINE TUNE THE DETAILS OF THIS EVENT.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY … GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA … LOWER COLUMBIA … NORTH OREGON COAST … SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY

Instructions:

THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATION SUNDAY AND MONDAY. FUTURE DRIVING AND WALKING CONDITIONS MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS…SO IT IS IMPORTANT TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. NOW IS A GOOD TIME TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE PREPARED IN CASE THE WORST CASE SCENARIO PANS OUT WITH SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW IN THE LOWLANDS.