Community News Briefs

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar at Northcoastcitizen.com/calender

Saturday, Feb. 18

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Story Hour – 11 a.m. at North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

27th Annual Nehalem Pool-A-Thon – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your participation and donation, will be spent on the NCRD/ Nehalem Elementary School Swim Program which provides swimming and water safety instruction to ALL students, K-5 at Nehaelm Elementary. Each swimmer is limited to a maximum of one continuous hour, or a max of 100 lengths of the pool. Last year we raised over $15,000! Lets make 2017 even bigger and better! Phone: 503-368-7008.

Workshop: “What Can Writers Learn From South Park?” 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm Hoffman Center For The Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue

Join Hoffman Center For The Arts for this fun, unusual and sure to entertain writing workshop!

Manzanita Writers’ Series Presents: Arthur Bradford 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Hoffman Center For The Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue Manzanita

Arthur Bradford reads from “Turtleface And Beyond,” darkly funny stories by the author that David Sedaris calls “the most outlandish and energetic writer I can think of,” and Zadie Smith admits is “one of the funniest, smartest, tallest writers at work in America today.” Open mic after the reading. Contact Website: www.hoffmanblog.org Cost: $7.00

An Evening of Music by: Scratchdog Stringband 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm Sandune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue Manzanita,

Since early 2015, Scratchdog Stringband has been touring throughout the West Coast and Midwest with their fresh amalgamation of classic and contemporary Americana music. Based in Portland, OR, the dogs have blasted through over three-hundred shows in two years, all the while honing their technical finesse through careful craftsmanship and intuitive improvisation. The sound that emerges is uniquely “Scratchdog,” deriving from influences in Rock, Folk, Country and Jazz. Contact Website: http://www.sandunepub.com Phone: 503-368-5080

Sunday, Feb. 19

Life Drawing: 10 a.m. in Nehalem. For more information, contact sorrel@nehalemtel.net.

Monday, Feb. 20

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Meditation – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Garibadi Tourism Commission meeting: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nehalem Area Chamber meeting: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hoffman Center Board Meeting at 1 p.m. Open to the public

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Family Hoops Night – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues., Garibaldi Grade School gym. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 503-355-2291.

Writing Lounge 10:30 am – 12:00 pm Hoffman Center For The Arts 594 Laneda Avenue Manzanita (Recurring Event) Hone your writing skills and interact with other writers at Hoffman Center For The Arts’ weekly Writing Lounge, every Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. Contact Website: www.hoffmanblog.org Phone: 503-368-3846

Mah Jong Lesson –3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. This 6-week, fun and free workshop offers support for continuing daily activities and coping with difficult emotions related to any type of chronic health condition.

Writers’ Lounge from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Word Play Day” Open to all

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Circle of Caring meeting – First and fourth Thursdays at St. Mary’s in Rockaway Beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them to knit and sew. Contact 503 355 2661 (parish office).

Friday, Feb. 24

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Open Gallery from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. View local art: “Laird, Petersen, and Clay Studio Works”

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free

Manzanita Film Series

“Best of Fresh Films Northwest” Works by Teen Filmmakers Admission: $5 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Story Hour: 11 a.m. at North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

“Beginning Stained Glass” Workshop at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Led by Jo Newhouse Tuition: $40 Info/register at hoffmanblog.org

Sunday, Feb. 26

Life Drawing: 10 a.m. in Nehalem. For more information, contact sorrel@nehalemtel.net.

Monday, Feb. 27

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Family Hoops Night – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues., Garibaldi Grade School gym. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 503-355-2291.

Writing Lounge –10:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. “Quiet Writing Day.” Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lesson –3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. This 6-week, fun and free workshop offers support for continuing daily activities and coping with difficult emotions related to any type of chronic health condition.

Art of Aging Discussion group: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. The topic is “Emotional Wellness.” The suggested donation is $5.

Writers’ Lounge at 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Quiet Writing Day” Open to all

The Art of Dying Discussion Group at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hoffman Center. Death with Dignity Film Speaking about Dying Suggested Donation: $5

Wednesday, March 1

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Thursday, March 2

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

SUNDAY

Meditation 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.