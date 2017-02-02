Community News Briefs

Also check out the community calendar online at www.northcoastcitizen.com/calendar/

DAILY

Thursday, Feb. 2

Wellspring Adult Respite Care – 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Covenant Community Church, Manzanita. 503-815-2272.

North County Grief Support Group – 3-4:30 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita. Call 503-368-6544, ext. 2313.

Circle of Caring meeting – First and fourth Thursdays at St. Mary’s in Rockaway Beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them to knit and sew. Contact 503 355 2661 (parish office).

Cordelia’s Knitters groups – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (afternoons); 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (evenings). Every Thursday at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. For more information contact latimerprograms@centurylink.net, or call Gail or Kim at 503-842-8622.

2017 Master Gardener Classes – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Jan. 5 to March 23) OSU Extension office, The Oregon State University Extension Service’s annual Master Gardener training at the Tillamook Bay Community College. Tuition is $120. For more information, please contact Joy at 503-842-3433.

Silver Services Yoga – 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Friday, Feb. 3

Veterans Date Night – 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ocean Breeze Baptist Church 2500 Nielsen Road in Tillamook. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Kilchis-Tillamook Bay Post 2848 is sponsoring the monthly event on the first Friday. The VFW is also providing free child care to veteran’s families to 12 years old. For information or registration, contact Jim or Karen Allenbrand at 503-300-0019.

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free

Yoga & Painting Retreat: TBA at the Center For Contemplative Arts, Underhill Plaza in Manzanita, Shakti Hanson, yoga instructor, and Robin Leiberman, painting therapist, collaborate to bring you an extraordinary weekend of their life passions and healing space of the heart. For more information please call (503) 222-1192.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Story Hour – 11 a.m. at North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

Yoga & Painting Retreat: TBA at the Center For Contemplative Arts, Underhill Plaza in Manzanita, Shakti Hanson, yoga instructor, and Robin Leiberman, painting therapist, collaborate to bring you an extraordinary weekend of their life passions and healing space of the heart. For more information please call (503) 222-1192.

An Evening of Music by Paradox: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Sandune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. With their roots in classic rock, Paradox has compiled a line-up of some of the best dance tunes from 60’s, through the 90’s as well as the alternative rock sounds of today’s bands. Paradox covers the spectrum from Roy Orbison, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones, to The Cars, The Pretenders, Dire Straits and Jimmy Eat World as well as artists like Billy Joel, Journey, Tom Petty, Bryan Adams, and The Doobie Brothers.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Life Drawing: 10 a.m. in Nehalem. For more information, contact sorrel@nehalemtel.net.

Yoga & Painting Retreat: TBA at the Center For Contemplative Arts, Underhill Plaza in Manzanita, Shakti Hanson, yoga instructor, and Robin Leiberman, painting therapist, collaborate to bring you an extraordinary weekend of their life passions and healing space of the heart. For more information please call (503) 222-1192.

Big Game celebration: 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Highway 101 N. in Nehalem, It’s time for the Super Bowl – Come watch the “Big Game’ on six screens at Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub. Food and drink specials!

Monday, Feb. 6

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free.

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Meditation – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Garibadi Tourism Commission meeting: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Nehalem Area Chamber meeting: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Family Hoops Night – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues., Garibaldi Grade School gym. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 503-355-2291.

Women’s Club of Manzanita Holiday meeting – noon at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita. Please contact their President, Phyllis Scott, at 503-368-7279 with any questions.

Writing Lounge –10:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. “Word Play Day”. Open to all. Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lesson –3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. This 6-week, fun and free workshop offers support for continuing daily activities and coping with difficult emotions related to any type of chronic health condition.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series: 6:30 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave) in Manzanita. The presentation will be on “Estuary Restoration and Salmon Recovery: Lessons from Salmon River, Oregon.” Author and scientist Dan Bottom will examine the science behind estuary wetlands restoration and the recovery of salmon populations. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Open Gallery: Stop by the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, from 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday and check out the latest artwork. Contact 503-368-3846.

Manzanita Pickle Ball Club: 3 – 5 p.m. at Nehalem Elementary School Gym. Free

Saturday, Feb. 11

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

Story Hour: 11 a.m. at North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

Fourth Annual Seed Exchange: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The White Clover Grange, 36585 Highway 53 about 2 miles from Highway 101 near Mohler. For more information about the event call 503-368-6874.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Life Drawing: 10 a.m. in Nehalem. For more information, contact sorrel@nehalemtel.net.

Monday, Feb. 13

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Family Hoops Night – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues., Garibaldi Grade School gym. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 503-355-2291.

Women’s Club of Manzanita Holiday meeting – noon at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita. Please contact their President, Phyllis Scott, at 503-368-7279 with any questions.

Writing Lounge –10:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. $5 suggested donation. “Quiet Writing Day.” Contact 503-368-3846.

Mah Jong Lesson –3 p.m. at North Tillamook Library, 571 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Contact 503-368-6665.

Yoga with Lucy Brook – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. This 6-week, fun and free workshop offers support for continuing daily activities and coping with difficult emotions related to any type of chronic health condition.

Art of Aging Discussion group: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. The topic is “Emotional Wellness.” The suggested donation is $5.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Walk with Ease program – 10:30 a.m., Monday, Wednesday & Friday of each week, Tillamook County Fairgrounds. No fee charged. Contact OSU Extension Office at 503-842-3433.

Tai Chi Class – 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at the North County Recreation District, 36155 9th St, Nehalem. 504-368-7008. (ncrd.org.)

Tillamook County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (agenda review) / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is the Board meeting. Meetings are held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room B at the Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Avenue every Wednesday.

DJ & Karaoke: Get discovered! 8 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 Hwy. 101, Nehalem. Free. Contact 503-368-4990.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Silver Services Yoga: 10 – 11 a.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., Manzanita. $40 for five classes. Contact Holly Smith at 503-368-4883.

Open Clay Studio: 10 a.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. For more info visit hoffmanblog.org.

—————————–

WEEKLY

SUNDAY

Meditation 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.



MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.



TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.



WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.



THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

AL-ANON – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.



FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.



SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.