Community: High Wind Watch until 06:00AM Thursday

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… …HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Watch near beaches and headlands, which is in effect from this evening through Wednesday morning. A High Wind Watch has also been issued from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* TIMING…There will be two peaks in the winds. One near beaches and headlands later tonight and early Wednesday mainly south of about Tillamook, and a second stronger peak in all areas along the coast beginning late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

* WINDS…Near beaches and headlands late this evening into Wednesday morning 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph mainly south of about Tillamook. Near beaches and headlands late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph. Coastal communities Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* IMPACTS…Winds will be strong enough to affect travel as well as cause tree or possibly property damage and cause power disruptions, especially during the second peak of winds later Wednesday and Wednesday night.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST