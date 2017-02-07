Community: High Wind Watch until 04:00PM Thursday

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Watch Near Beaches and Headlands…which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph along the most exposed beaches and headlands.

* TIMING…Peaking during the early morning hours Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Winds may be strong enough to produce isolated power outages. Secure outdoor belongings such as deck and patio furniture.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.