Community garden seeks new members for 2017 garden season

Alder Creek Farm Community Garden kicks off its 2017 season next month. This is the eleventh year of the Community Garden operation at the farm and we are welcoming community members who would like to join our team. The program is focused on teaching organic gardening in our coastal climate and growing food for our use as well as sharing with the North County Food Bank.

Garden kick off is set for Saturday, February 25th from 10am to 1 pm at the farm; 35955 Underhill Lane in Ne-halem. Our garden members commit to 3 hours of volunteer work per week, pay a nominal fee, and learn tech-niques for growing fruit and vegetables in our maritime climate. We grow both a traditional row garden as well as a permaculture garden that demonstrated how flowers and vegetables can be integrated into a home land-scape for an ornamental and edible approach to gardening. We ask that gardeners are physically capable to bend, stretch, and occasionally lift 25 lbs but we do have jobs that don’t require as much demanding physical capability. And we need more new members; so give us a call to sign up today!

Community members who are interested in joining the garden team are encouraged to contact the Trust by phone at 503-368-3203 for a registration form. For more information about the program please visit our website at: http://www.nehalemtrust.org/alder-creek-farm/community-garden/.