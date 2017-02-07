Community: Flood Watch until 05:22AM Thursday

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT FOR MUCH OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, including the following areas: in Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, and South Willamette Valley. In Southwest Washington: Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Coast, and Willapa Hills.

* From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night

* Heavy rain will return to western Oregon and Southwest Washington Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Some rivers in low elevation basins, especially those draining the coast range are running high from recent heavy precipitation. In addition to heavy rainfall, rivers that have basins in the 1000-3000 feet elevation in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills are expected to receive additional runoff from low elevation snow melt as the snow levels rise dramatically to 7000 to 8000 Wednesday afternoon and night. The heaviest rain will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected in the Willapa Hills and the North and Central Coast Range of Oregon. 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected along the coast and 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected inland.

* Rivers of particular concern include: The Grays River in Wahkiakum County The Nehalem River in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties The Wilson River in Tillamook County The Pudding River in Clackamas and Marion Counties The Tualatin River in Washington County Johnson Creek in Multnomah County The Siletz River in Lincoln County The Marys River in Benton County The Luckiamute River in Benton and Polk Counties

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event. People…structures and roads located below steep slopes…in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.