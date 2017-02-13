BODY OF BRIANNA JUDGE RECOVERED FROM NEHALEM RIVER

On 02/11/2017, at approximately 1745 hours, the body of Brianna Judge was located and recovered from the Nehalem River, near Riverbend Road, in rural Clatsop County. Judge was the subject of a missing person’s case, since she walked away from her home on or near Jan.10, 2017. Several large searches were conducted, including waterborne searches and searches from the air, since mid-January. Extreme inclement weather and flooding hampered the searches and unfortunately, all searches were unsuccessful.

The Clatsop County Medical Examiner arrived to the scene and no obvious signs of foul play were found. Judge’s body has been scheduled for an autopsy to determine cause of death. Assisting with the recovery were the Clatsop County Marine Patrol and Oregon State Police. The investigation into Brianna Judge’s death is still ongoing. More information will be updated if and when it becomes available.

For more information, please contact Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin (503-791-0072) or Sgt. Jason Hoover (503-325-8635).