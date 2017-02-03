Bennett nets title on Beach Brawl mat

Neah-Kah-Nie placed in a tie with Northwest League rival Knappa for seventh with 63 points at the Beach Brawl wrestling tournament in Ilwaco Saturday.
Another league rival, Nestucca, finished in 11th place with 57.5 points.
Tristan Bennett won the 220-pound title with two quick falls as a default because of injury in the finals.
In the 138-pound competition, Omar Arenas lost to Ilwaco’s Royce Murry by a 5-3 decision in the quarterfinals, then came back to beat him by fall in the consolation semifinals.
In the 152-pound matches, Neah-Kah-Nie’s Jacob Griffith was ousted in the semifinals.
Ilwaco won the team title with 209.5 points, followed by Kelso (203.5), Adna (125), R.A. Long (105), and Castle Rock (90.5).
Pirate wrestling coach Greg Kelly praised his team for the strong showing.
“At 138, Omar Arenas wrestled very well winning four matches in the day and placing third as well as avenging a loss earlier in the day in his third place match,” the coach said.
In addition, Griffith battled hard all day long and ended in fifth place at 152, the coach said.
“Ecca Fry had a solid showing at 126 going 2-2 on the day,” Kelly said.
But the biggest performance came from sophomore Bennett.
“Tristan Bennett had a good tournament placing first and pinning both wrestled matches by fall,” the coach said.
TEAM RESULTS
Team scores
1- Ilwaco 209.5
2- Kelso 203.5
3- Adna 125
4- R.A. Long 105
5- Castle Rock 90.5
6- Mark Morris 88
7- Knappa 63
– Neah-Kah-Nie 63
9- Rainier (WA) 59
10- Willapa Harbor 58
11- Nestucca 57.5
12- Seaside 57
13- Toledo/Winlock 56.5
14- Lincoln 51
15- Rainier (OR) 38
16- Clatskanie 35
17- Astoria 29
18- Warrenton 28
19- Life Christian 22
20- Chief Leschi 3
21- Muckleshoot Tribal 0
Neah-Kah-Nie results
120
Finn Lawless (Lincoln) over Austin Dunn (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
120
Aidon Warlton (Willapa Harbor) over Austin Dunn (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
120
Champ. Round 1 – Austin Dunn (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Micah Sapp (Knappa) (Fall 0:00)
120
Wilfredo Mendez (Ilwaco) over Nathan Hamilton (Neah-Kah-Nie) (MD 14-0)
120
Trynadii Rocha (Lincoln) over Nathan Hamilton (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
126
Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Riley Ashton (Astoria) (MD 15-4)
126
Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Brandon Williamson (Warrenton) (Fall 0:00)
126
Joe Thompson (Ilwaco) over Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
126
Champ. Round 2 – Luke Goozee (Knappa) over Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) (MD 15-4)
132
Michael Verley (Warrenton) over Jacob Waldron (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
132
Shane Smith (Seaside) over Jacob Waldron (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
138
Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Josh Forbush (Life Christian ) (Dec 4-0)
138
Royce Murry (Ilwaco) over Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Dec 5-3)
138
Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Isaiah Hibberd (Mark Morris) (Fall 0:00)
138
Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Jonah Engle (Adna) (Fall 0:00)
138
3rd Place Match – Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Royce Murry (Ilwaco) (Dec 7-1)
145
Joshua Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Peyton Reed (Rainier) (Dec 7-5)
145
Wayne Baker (Castle Rock) over Joshua Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
145
Cameron Clawson (Mark Morris) over Joshua Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
152
Jacob Griffith (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Brandon Duke (Ilwaco) (Fall 0:00)
152
Riley Harper (Kelso High School) over Jacob Griffith (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
152
3rd Place Match – Jake Poole (Lincoln) over Jacob Griffith (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
195
Criso Becerra (Rainier) over Jett Johnson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
195
Marcus Connor (Ilwaco) over Jett Johnson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)
220
Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Jeff Stutznegger (Astoria) (Fall 0:00)
220
Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Garrett Erickson (Mark Morris) (Fall 0:00)
220
1st Place Match – Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Alec Bell (Ilwaco) (Inj. [time])
285
Beau Reynolds (Warrenton) over Travis Jonsson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Dec 7-0)
285
Wes Hall (Castle Rock) over Travis Jonsson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Dec 3-0)