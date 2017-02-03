Bennett nets title on Beach Brawl mat

Neah-Kah-Nie placed in a tie with Northwest League rival Knappa for seventh with 63 points at the Beach Brawl wrestling tournament in Ilwaco Saturday.

Another league rival, Nestucca, finished in 11th place with 57.5 points.

Tristan Bennett won the 220-pound title with two quick falls as a default because of injury in the finals.

In the 138-pound competition, Omar Arenas lost to Ilwaco’s Royce Murry by a 5-3 decision in the quarterfinals, then came back to beat him by fall in the consolation semifinals.

In the 152-pound matches, Neah-Kah-Nie’s Jacob Griffith was ousted in the semifinals.

Ilwaco won the team title with 209.5 points, followed by Kelso (203.5), Adna (125), R.A. Long (105), and Castle Rock (90.5).

Pirate wrestling coach Greg Kelly praised his team for the strong showing.

“At 138, Omar Arenas wrestled very well winning four matches in the day and placing third as well as avenging a loss earlier in the day in his third place match,” the coach said.

In addition, Griffith battled hard all day long and ended in fifth place at 152, the coach said.

“Ecca Fry had a solid showing at 126 going 2-2 on the day,” Kelly said.

But the biggest performance came from sophomore Bennett.

“Tristan Bennett had a good tournament placing first and pinning both wrestled matches by fall,” the coach said.

TEAM RESULTS

Team scores

1- Ilwaco 209.5

2- Kelso 203.5

3- Adna 125

4- R.A. Long 105

5- Castle Rock 90.5

6- Mark Morris 88

7- Knappa 63

– Neah-Kah-Nie 63

9- Rainier (WA) 59

10- Willapa Harbor 58

11- Nestucca 57.5

12- Seaside 57

13- Toledo/Winlock 56.5

14- Lincoln 51

15- Rainier (OR) 38

16- Clatskanie 35

17- Astoria 29

18- Warrenton 28

19- Life Christian 22

20- Chief Leschi 3

21- Muckleshoot Tribal 0

Neah-Kah-Nie results

120

Finn Lawless (Lincoln) over Austin Dunn (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

120

Aidon Warlton (Willapa Harbor) over Austin Dunn (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

120

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Dunn (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Micah Sapp (Knappa) (Fall 0:00)

120

Wilfredo Mendez (Ilwaco) over Nathan Hamilton (Neah-Kah-Nie) (MD 14-0)

120

Trynadii Rocha (Lincoln) over Nathan Hamilton (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

126

Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Riley Ashton (Astoria) (MD 15-4)

126

Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Brandon Williamson (Warrenton) (Fall 0:00)

126

Joe Thompson (Ilwaco) over Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

126

Champ. Round 2 – Luke Goozee (Knappa) over Eochaid Fry (Neah-Kah-Nie) (MD 15-4)

132

Michael Verley (Warrenton) over Jacob Waldron (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

132

Shane Smith (Seaside) over Jacob Waldron (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

138

Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Josh Forbush (Life Christian ) (Dec 4-0)

138

Royce Murry (Ilwaco) over Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Dec 5-3)

138

Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Isaiah Hibberd (Mark Morris) (Fall 0:00)

138

Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Jonah Engle (Adna) (Fall 0:00)

138

3rd Place Match – Omar Arenas (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Royce Murry (Ilwaco) (Dec 7-1)

145

Joshua Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Peyton Reed (Rainier) (Dec 7-5)

145

Wayne Baker (Castle Rock) over Joshua Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

145

Cameron Clawson (Mark Morris) over Joshua Longfellow (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

152

Jacob Griffith (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Brandon Duke (Ilwaco) (Fall 0:00)

152

Riley Harper (Kelso High School) over Jacob Griffith (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

152

3rd Place Match – Jake Poole (Lincoln) over Jacob Griffith (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

195

Criso Becerra (Rainier) over Jett Johnson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

195

Marcus Connor (Ilwaco) over Jett Johnson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Fall 0:00)

220

Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Jeff Stutznegger (Astoria) (Fall 0:00)

220

Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Garrett Erickson (Mark Morris) (Fall 0:00)

220

1st Place Match – Tristan Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) over Alec Bell (Ilwaco) (Inj. [time])

285

Beau Reynolds (Warrenton) over Travis Jonsson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Dec 7-0)

285

Wes Hall (Castle Rock) over Travis Jonsson (Neah-Kah-Nie) (Dec 3-0)