Beachwalkers and Birders Wanted in Arch Cape

Help make a difference for the environment by collecting data for the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST). COASST is a citizen science project dedicated to involving volunteers in the collection of high quality data on the status of coastal beaches and trends of seabirds. Our goal is to assist government agencies and other organizations in making informed management and conservation decisions, and to promote proactive citizen involvement and action. COASST volunteers systematically count and identify bird carcasses that wash ashore along ocean beaches from northern California to Alaska. Volunteers need NO experience with birds, just a commitment to survey a specific beach (about ¾ mile) each month.

If you are interested in participating, join COASST staff for a training session to hear about how COASST started, learn how to use the custom Beached Birds field guide, and try out your new skills with some actual specimens. There is no charge to attend a training, but plan to provide a $20 refundable deposit if you would like to take home a COASST volunteer kit complete with a COASST Beached Birds field guide. Training activities take place indoors. Beach surveys are best conducted in groups of 2 or more – please come with a survey partner in mind or plan to join a team during training.

Saturday, February 25, 2017

10:00am-4:00pm

Arch Cape Fire Hall

72979 US 101

Arch Cape, OR 97102



RSVP to coasst@uw.edu or 206-221-6893.

If you can’t attend this event, please check our website at www.coasst.org for additional information on upcoming events and trainings.