Annual Eugene Schmuck golf tourney set

This year the Manzanita Open will be held on May 19 – 21.

Sign up for a tee time now by calling the Manzanita Golf Course 503-368-5744 or email: mgc@nehalemtel.net

The format is a 9 hole scramble and the cost is $50.00/ person. The Manzanita Golf Course will donate half of the greens fees to the Eugene Schmuck Foundation (ESF).

The ESF fund drive is held once a year and is run in conjunction with the Manzanita Open.

Officials with the event ask to please consider helping out by being a sponsor. For those that are already sponsors, they ask for renewed support. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

A Diamond Sponsorship is $300 and up.

A Gold Sponsorship is $100 – $299.

To find out how to become a sponsor, please contact any of the Board Members.

For 2017, the Board Members are: President Bob Joseph, Vice President Erick White,

Secretary Sally Vanebo and Treasurer Karen Stephens. Other members of the ESF Board include Dave Matthews, Dave Stephens, Corey Douma, Connie Vanderwaal, Don Markle and Tom Moore.

The ESF is a local non-profit organization dedicated to serving the charities in the North

Tillamook County area. The foundation has contributed over $1,200,000 since its inception in 1997.

Examples of the donations are:

• Scholarships to Neahkahnie High School students

• North County Food Bank

• North County Recreation District

• Neahkahnie District 56 Schools and Garibaldi Grade School Programs

• Tillamook County Hospice Program

• Neahkahnie Youth Athletics

• Secret Angels

• Meals for Seniors

For questions about the ESF, the tournament, sponsorship or donations, call Bob Joseph 503-368-3187, Dave Matthews 503-739-0909 or any of the Board Members. See them on Facebook at “Eugene Schmuck Foundation.”