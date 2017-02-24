All Welcome at Manzanita Women’s Club

The Women’s Club of Manzanita invites all community members to join them at the Pine Grove Community House for their Holiday meeting on Tuesday, March 7th at 12:00 pm.

At this meeting, we are celebrating 84 years of The Women’s Club and our role in the creation of the library! A short history will be presented and a lunch of salad, rolls, and birthday cake will be provided.

The Women’s Club sincerely hopes you will join them for this special gathering! Visitors and guests are always welcome! Please contact their President, Phyllis Scott, at 503-368-7279 with any questions.