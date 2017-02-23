Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12:00PM Friday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON PST FRIDAY… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow…which is in effect from 3 AM to noon PST Friday.

* TIMING…Showers will increase early Friday morning and will continue, briefly heavy at times, through the day.

* SNOW LEVEL…Snow will mix down to sea level through the morning hours. Rising temperatures in the afternoon will decrease the likelihood of accumulating snow, although there may still be a rain/snow mix at times during heavier showers.

* ACCUMULATIONS…Although many locations will see no snow accumulation, expect localized amounts from a dusting up to 2 inches through the morning hours. The best chance of accumulation will increase with elevation.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become briefly snow-covered and slick. The timing of the snow may coincide with the morning commute.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.