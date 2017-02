Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 06:00PM Friday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND ICE…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* TIMING…RAIN SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHT…AND CONTINUING THROUGH FRIDAY.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…LESS THAN 2 INCHES…MAINLY ABOVE 1500 FEET.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…A TENTH TO A QUARTER OF AN INCH. SOME AREAS WILL REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING AND SO WILL SEE NO ICING.

* IMPACTS…ICE COULD LEAD TO DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS AND POCKETS OF TREE DAMAGE AND POWER DISRUPTIONS.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.