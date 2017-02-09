Alert: Flood Warning until 11:05PM

NW Oregon/SW Washington Coastal Basins Bulletin …The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Washington and Oregon… Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases. For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next update for these locations will be issued by 11 am today. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood Warning for The Wilson River near Tillamook

* from this morning to this evening.

* At 3 AM Thursday the stage was…8.6 feet / 7215 cfs.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet and flood flow is 14000 cfs.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…This river is forecast to rise above flood stage around 9 AM Thursday and is expected to crest at 12.7 ft around 10 AM Thursday.

* Impact…Above 12 ft, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides which occurs late this morning. &&

* AFFECTED AREAS: TILLAMOOK

Instructions:

Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t drive into flooded areas. Avoid walking near riverbanks during high water.