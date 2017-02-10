Alert: Flood Warning until 02:38PM Saturday

NW Oregon/SW Washington Coastal Rivers Bulletin …The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon… Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases. For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next update for these locations will be issued by 5 PM Friday. The Flood Warning continues for The Nehalem River near Foss.

* At 9 AM Friday the stage was…16.5 feet / 26000 cfs.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet and flood flow is 22000 cfs.

* Forecast…This river crested at 18.4 feet at 12 PM Thursday. It is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling for the next couple days.

* Impact…Above 15 ft, expect minor flooding of low lying farmland and structures. &&

* AFFECTED AREAS: CLATSOP … TILLAMOOK

