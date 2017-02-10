Alert: Flood Warning until 02:25AM Saturday

NW Oregon/SW Washington Coastal Rivers Bulletin …The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon… Nehalem River near Vernonia affecting Columbia County Siuslaw River near Mapleton affecting Lane County …The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington…Oregon… Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County River forecasts are based on observed and forecast rainfall and temperatures, and they include current and planned reservoir releases. For the latest river stages and forecasts, visit weather.gov/portland. The next update for these locations will be issued by 7 am Friday. The Flood Warning continues for The Nehalem River near Foss.

* At 9 PM Thursday the stage was…17.6 feet / 29000 cfs.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet and flood flow is 22000 cfs.

* Forecast…This river crested at 18.4 feet at 12 PM Thursday. It is expected to fall below flood stage around 9 PM Friday and continue falling for the next couple days.

* Impact…Above 18 ft, expect widespread flooding of low lying farm land and structures downstream of the Foss gauging station to Nehalem. Street flooding in the town of Nehalem begins at this point, usually during the high tide. &&

* AFFECTED AREAS: CLATSOP … TILLAMOOK