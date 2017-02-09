Alert: Flood Advisory until 12:11PM

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for… Rain and Snowmelt in… Polk County in northwestern Oregon… Yamhill County in northwestern Oregon… Lincoln County in western Oregon… Tillamook County in northwestern Oregon… Columbia County in northwestern Oregon… Western Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon… Western Linn County in northwestern Oregon… Northwestern Lane County in western Oregon… Clatsop County in northwestern Oregon… Northwestern Clackamas County in northwestern Oregon… Benton County in western Oregon… Northwestern Marion County in northwestern Oregon… Washington County in northwestern Oregon… Wahkiakum County in southwestern Washington… Central Pacific County in southwestern Washington… Southwestern Clark County in southwestern Washington… Western Cowlitz County in southwestern Washington…

* Until 1245 PM PST.

* At 651 AM PST, flooding of some creeks and low spots is already starting and will likely increase through the morning. Based on road cams and spotter reports, there is some flooding on Highway 101 south of Seaside and Highway 6 east of Tillamook. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen over the past 24 hours, and an additional 0.5 to 1.0 inch is expected through the morning hours, with highest amounts in the North Oregon Coast Range. High tide in the late morning will increase flooding along the lower reaches of coastal rivers and creeks.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CLATSOP … MULTNOMAH … POLK … TILLAMOOK

Instructions:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Landslides and debris flows are also possible during this flood event. Be especially cautious on roads through the Coast Range, the Willapa Hills, and the West Hills of the Portland metro area.