Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist returns to Cannon Beach

Carolyn Cruso is an acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and composer, returns to Cannon Beach for the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s annual acoustic concert series on March 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Cruso is a versatile performer who is equally comfortable on the hammered dulcimer, flute, guitar and vocals and performs a diverse array of original tunes and songs as well as traditional material. Her instrumental compositions are mainly for the hammered dulcimer and are inspired by her strong connection to nature as well as her extensive travel and the cultures she’s encountered along the way. Her unusual and lyrical approach to the dulcimer especially delights audiences.

Seating for the Cruso concert is limited. Tickets are just $15 and include refreshments. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is a private non-profit museum featuring seasonal historic, textile, and artistic exhibits. Get your tickets at www.cbhistory.org or by phone 503-436-9301. The museum is open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Monday and is donation based. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce Street in Cannon Beach, Oregon.