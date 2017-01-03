Winter pruning for fruit trees and shrubs

It’s time to learn the basics of managing an orchard at Alder Creek Farms.

Join Arborist and LNCT Board Member, David Sip as he teaches the community garden volunteers to properly prune and manage size, structure, and general health of our orchard. We have trees, shrubs, small fruits and berries – all of which need care during the winter dormant season. Bring your favorite garden gloves and pruning shears! Dress for wet and cold gardening weather!

Porta-Potty is available on site. Dogs are not permitted in the Alder Creek Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.

Winter work parties are generally followed by lunch at a local eatery, to be announced that morning. Volunteers who want to join us for lunch should bring a change of clothes and shoes.

The work parties are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday and Jan. 21 at Alder Creek Farm, 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem.