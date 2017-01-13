Welcome to “The World of Haystack Rock” 2016 – 2017

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) is a stewardship and environmental education program whose mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Since its modest beginnings in 1985, HRAP has educated and inspired over one hundred thousand adults and children to learn about the natural resources at Haystack Rock and in other places on our Earth.

Friends of Haystack Rock supports the Haystack Rock Awareness Program in cooperation with the City of Cannon Beach, promoting the preservation and protection of the intertidal life and birds that inhabit the Marine Garden and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.

Library Lecture Series is held second Wednesday of each month, November to April at 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

The next talk is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11th, 2016. This month, Row Lowe will be presenting “The Precipitous Loss of China’s Coastal Wetlands and Impacts to Migratory Birds in the East Asian-Australasian Flyway”.

As a result of rapid economic growth in china, large areas of coastal wetlands are being filled and converted to ports, cities, and industrial areas.Loss of mudflat habitat along the Yellow Sea is impacting long distance migratory shorebirds and other water birds that depend on these wetlands, some of which breed in Alaska. As a member of Global Parks, Roy is working with the World Wildlife Fund-Hong Kong by providing training to Chinese coastal wetland managers. The current coastal wetland situation in China will be discussed and the presentation will include numerous photos of Asian birds.

Roy W. Lowe graduated from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Management. Two weeks after graduating he began employment with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service where he worked for more than 37 years.