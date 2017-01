Weekend Weather Alerts

Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 06:00PM Saturday

…WINTER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHWEST OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON THIS WEEKEND… .COLD AIR WILL LINGER INTO THIS WEEKEND ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON AS A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM APPROACHES FROM THE PACIFIC. THIS SYSTEM WILL PUSH SEVERAL BANDS OF PRECIPITATION SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ACROSS THE REGION BEGINNING SATURDAY MORNING. TEMPERATURES WILL START OFF BELOW FREEZING FOR MOST OF THE AREA AS PRECIPITATION BEGINS…RESULTING IN A TRANSITION FROM SNOW OR SLEET…TO FREEZING RAIN…TO PLAIN RAIN AS TEMPERATURES SLOWLY RISE ABOVE FREEZING. THIS TRANSITION WILL OCCUR MOST QUICKLY IN LANE COUNTY…AND THE SLOWEST IN AND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE. THE RESULT WILL BE A VARIETY OF WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS RANGING FROM HEAVY SNOW IN THE GORGE TO A POTENTIAL ICE STORM FOR PORTIONS OF THE WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND NEARBY HILLS. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY FOR THE SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND NORTH OREGON COAST… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PORTLAND HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY.

* TIMING…SNOW OR SLEET IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP SATURDAY MORNING…CHANGING TO RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN AROUND MIDDAY OR EARLY AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FREEZING BY SATURDAY EVENING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…UP TO 2 INCHES.

* ICE ACCUMULATION…0.05 TO 0.20 INCH.

* IMPACTS…SNOW AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT ALONG THE COAST…ESPECIALLY ON UNTREATED ROADS. HIGHWAY 101 IS EXPECTED TO BECOME VERY SLICK SATURDAY.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

———————————————————-

Alert: Winter Storm Warning until 10:00PM Sunday

* TIMING…LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP SATURDAY MORNING… INCREASING DURING THE AFTERNOON. SNOW IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN BY SATURDAY EVENING. COLD AIR TRAPPED IN SOME VALLEYS SUCH AS THE NEHALEM RIVER VALLEY WILL LIKELY ALLOW FREEZING RAIN TO CONTINUE THROUGH SUNDAY…WHILE HIGHER ELEVATIONS CHANGE OVER TO PLAIN RAIN. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO FINALLY WARM ABOVE FREEZING SUNDAY NIGHT.

* SNOW ACCUMULATION…2 TO 5 INCHES…MAINLY ALONG THE CREST AND EAST SLOPES OF THE COAST RANGE.

* ICE ACCUMULATION…0.25 TO 0.50 INCH…MAINLY IN VALLEY LOCATIONS SUCH AS VERNONIA AND IN THE VAN DUZER CORRIDOR.

* IMPACTS…THE COMBINATION OF ICE AND SNOW WILL LIKELY BRING DOWN SOME TREES AND POWER LINES…LEADING TO POWER DISRUPTIONS IN SOME AREAS. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT AS ICE AND SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE UNTREATED ROADS VERY SLICK.

* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON

Instructions:

A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SNOW AND ICE IS FORECAST TO ACCUMULATE IN THE AFFECTED AREAS CAUSING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS IN THE WARNING AREA ARE ADVISED TO CHOOSE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE…OR SHOULD USE EXTREME CAUTION IF TRAVEL IS UNAVOIDABLE.