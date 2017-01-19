Walking for peace, love, acceptance and tolerance in Nehalem

A series of three separate events spread out over the weekend brought to light the newly formed Oregon Coast Love Coalition (OCLC).

By Brian Cameron

For The North Coast Citizen

The first day of events took place 7 p.m. Saturday with a reading and presentation by local author Helen Hill. Known for penning “A Brief History of Fear and Intolerance in Tillamook County.” Following the reading there was an intimate and interactive discussion regarding her work and shared personal stories by listeners. The reading by Helen Hill took place at the Hoffman Center for The Arts at 594 Laneda Ave, in downtown Manzanita.



“Now is the time for action,” said OCLC founder Lanicia Williams, “And I was encouraged to reach a community like Nehalem where the action of love is needed.”

Williams came to Nehalem recently from the Seattle area and originally hailing from Los Angeles. She and others wanted to start OCLC this last Thanksgiving as a way to express love to the Nehalem community.

On the following day, Sunday January 15th, the second event took place with a community discussion and a healing circle. Hosted by Nehalem locals Ginger and Brigham Edwards at their North Fork 53 establishment at 77282 OR-Hwy 53 in the outer regions of Nehalem. While there Dr. Dawn Sea Kahrs, owner of Graceful Waves Chiropractic in Wheeler, was on site to guide attendees through a variety of healing exercises to open hearts and encourage healing from the past. Finally there was a time for meaningful conversation about life and acceptance within Nehalem’s rural coastal community.



“We feel in these small communities it’s more important not to attack one another but to find common ground.” Williams said. “And the one I found here was love.”

The final day of the series dedicated to the memory of Dr. King Jr. was on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., the Oregon Coast Love Coalition (OCLC) hosted a community breakfast at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church. Breakfast was offered via Coastal Soul owner Lanicia Williams. The breakfast was a way to gather to honor the enduring memory of Dr. King Jr. regarding anything concerning race, religion, sexual affiliation or anything else that serves to divide the people and the communities in which they reside. Afterward a Unity Walk happened to give thanks and blessings to those who have used their roles in the community to express acceptance and tolerance of other people.



The overall mission of the Oregon Coast Love Coalition is aimed at promoting the Oregon Coast as a location where justice and inclusion take center stage so that anyone can feel accepted living here along the Oregon Coast, regardless of race, economic status, sexual affiliation and faith.

Sponsors for the series of events include the Oregon Coast Love Coalition, St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Coastal Soul, North Fork 53, The Hoffman Center for The Arts, Graceful Waves Chiropractic and Sunset Vacation Rentals. More information for the events can be found by contacting Lanicia Williams of Coastal Soul at: 425-243-3765 or by emailing questions at: coastalsoulnw@gmail.com.