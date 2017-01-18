Update: Louis Jarvis Jr. in custody

January 17, 2017–This afternoon, Louis Jarvis Jr. turned himself in to the Washington County Jail where he is held on $50,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this case. Current booking photo inset.

Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Violent Man following Disturbance

January 14, 2017–Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a man after he broke into a residence. The man fled after the resident fired a gun.

On January 13, 2017, at 2:06 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an apartment complex at 12070 SW Fischer Road in the community of King City, concerning a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found that Louis Jarvis Jr., 40, broke down the front door to the apartment and fled the area after being shot at.

Sheriff’s Deputies were told Mr. Jarvis was upset over child custody issues and forced his way into the children’s mother’s apartment. Mr. Jarvis has never lived at the apartment. Sheriff’s Deputies found the front door damaged from being kicked in. During the investigation, Sheriff’s Deputies learned that as Mr. Jarvis entered the apartment the mother armed herself with a handgun to protect herself. At some point during the confrontation, she fired one round in Mr. Jarvis’s direction motivating him to flee the area.

Sheriff’s Deputies found Mr. Jarvis had smashed out three windows of the mother’s vehicle before he fled. It is believed he was driving a gray or tan colored late model Chevrolet pickup with an unknown license plate number.

Louis Jarvis does have connections to the Nehalem, Oregon, area. The Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office are assisting to locate and capture Mr. Jarvis. There is a warrant issued for Mr. Jarvis for Burglary, Criminal Mischief and additional charges.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help regarding this case. If you have any information of Louis Jarvis’s whereabouts, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.