Tillamook Bay Community College to hold Oregon Transfer Days event Wed. Jan. 25

In an effort to assist Oregon community college students to successfully transition to a four-year college or university, Oregon’s community colleges and four-year universities collaborate each year on a state-wide Oregon Transfer Days tour. Oregon Transfer Days at Tillamook Bay Community College is set for Jan. 25, 10 am – 1 pm in the main campus lobby.

Booths will be set up by each of the visiting four-year colleges or universities. Students will have the opportunity to meet with college and university representatives, and will learn more about each visiting campus’s offerings, admissions requirements, learn how to choose courses wisely, navigate college costs and financial aid, and tools to make their transition from community college as seamless as possible.

The following schools will be in attendance: Concordia University, Eastern Oregon University, George Fox University, Grand Canyon University, Oregon State University, Oregon Tech, Pacific University, Portland State University, University of Oregon, and University of Western States.

All students from across Tillamook County are welcome and encouraged to attend whether they are actively planning to transfer, or just starting to consider their four-year degree opportunities. To learn more contact student services at studentservices@tillamookbaycc.edu or 503-842-8222 ext. 1100.