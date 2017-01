Some thoughts after reading your recent article concerning the Nehalem mayoral race:

At the root of what many disdain as “politically correct” language is respect and kindness.

We see in our own community the results when those traits (along with restraint and common decency) are thrown overboard.

It seems as if certain behaviors modeled on the national stage have been deemed “normal.”

What has been unleashed?

Michael Maginnis

Neahkahnie