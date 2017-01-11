Styrofoam blocks will soon be recyclable at CARTM

Because it is mostly air, polystyrene (styrofoam) costs too much to ship to market. However, beginning January 7, at last we will be able to accept one type of styrofoam! Bring your ‘block’ styrofoam (pictured at right) to CARTM the first weekend of every month in 2017.

Tillamook County Solid Waste recently acquired a densifier to squeeze the air out of polystyrene, making dense bricks that are cost effective to ship for recycling. This equipment will combine all of the styrofoam collected at all of the county’s recycling depots in a cooperative venture. Start saving the block-type styrofoam that is used in furniture and appliance packaging for our first date in January!

Please note, we can only accept ‘block’ styrofoam, the kind used as support in electronics and furniture packages. We cannot accept Styrofoam meat and deli trays, to-go containers or coffee cups for recycling. As always, we accept clean ‘peanut’ packing foam for reuse.

Free movie night

CARTM invites everyone to a special FREE screening of the movie “BAG IT”. Bonus: The star of the film, Jeb Berrier, will be on hand for a Q&A after the screening!

“Americans use 60,000 plastic bags every five minutes: single-use disposable bags that we mindlessly throw away. But where is “away?” Where do the bags and other plastics end up, and at what cost to our environment, marine life and human health? Bag It follows “everyman” Jeb Berrier as he navigates our plastic world. Jeb is not a radical environmentalist, but an average American who decides to take a closer look at our cultural love affair with plastics,” from the “Bag It” website

Please join us for this entertaining (and educational!) evening on January 28 at 7 pm. We’ll be at the NCRD Theatre (36155 9th Street, Nehalem).