Pirates restart season with tough NWL week

Neah-Kah-Nie starts new year off with losses to Knappa

The Pirates are having a very busy first week of 2017, shoehorning a make-up game with City Christian Wednesday in between battles with Knappa (Tuesday) and Columbia Christian (Friday).

The week didn’t start off well for both of the Pirates, with the boys and girls squads being sunk on the road Tuesday, losing to Knappa.

The Knappa Lady Loggers spent the night taking the ball away from Neah-Kah-Nie, and converting their steals into points in a 40-23 win over the Pirates Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Landwehr had 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead Knappa to the Northwest League girls basketball win, helping the first-place Loggers improve to 3-0 in league play.

Devin Vandergriff added seven points and two steals for Knappa, which led 32-22 after three quarters, then outscored the Pirates 8-1 in the final period.

Paris Vanderburg chipped in six points, and Madelynn Weaver added five points and five steals for the Loggers.

Loggers chop down Pirates early

Dale Takalo scored 24 of his 27 points in the first half, and the Knappa Loggers cruised to another easy win over Neah-Kah-Nie Tuesday, 69-36, in Northwest League boys basketball action.

The Loggers built a 39-20 halftime lead, as Knappa’s defense harassed the Pirates all night and finished with 18 steals.

Colton Weirup and Eli Takalo added nine points apiece, while Jason Miller tossed in four points with eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Max Halverson had 17 points to lead Neah-Kah-Nie.

It was the first of four games in five days for Knappa, which returns to action today at Vernonia.

– The Daily Astorian contributed to this story.

RESULTS

Tueday’s games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knappa 40, Neah-Kah-Nie 23

NKN (23): Maddie Lambert 16, Clifford 2, Ramirez 2, Longmire 2, Woodward 1.

KNA (40): Kaitlyn Landwehr 17, Vandergriff 7, Vanderburg 6, Weaver 5, Miller 3, Inman 2, Carlson, Taggart, Tischer, Strain.

Neah-Kah-Nie 5 9 8 1—23

Knappa 11 11 10 8—40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Knappa 69, Neah-Kah-Nie 36

NKN (36): Leading scorer: Max Halverson 17.

KNA (69): Dale Takalo 27, Weirup 9, E.Takalo 9, Rubus 6, J.Miller 4, Engblom 4, K.Miller 4, Geisler 2, Eltagonde 2, Ramvick 1, Vanderburg 1.

Neah-Kah-Nie 13 7 6 10—36

Knappa 24 15 14 16—69

Wednesday’s games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

City Christian at NKN, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

City Christian at NKN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NKN at Columbia Christian, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NKN at Columbia Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games (Jan. 10)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Faith Bible at NKN, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Faith Bible at NKN, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games (Jan. 12)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nestucca at NKN, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nestucca at NKN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games (Jan. 14)

BOYS BASKETBALL

NKN at Life Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games (Jan. 17)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gaston at NKN, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gaston at NKN, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games (Jan. 19)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NKN at Delphian, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NKN at Delphian, 7:30 p.m.

STANDINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

2A-1 Northwest League

League Overall Scored Allowed Rank

Vernonia

3-0 8-1 627 396 6

Knappa

3-0 6-1 417 291 10

Life Christian

2-0 8-1 516 376 1

Columbia Christian

1-0 5-1 400 271 8

Faith Bible

1-2 1-6 245 380 33

Gaston

1-2 1-8 363 518 40

Delphian

0-1 1-3 179 225 26

Neah-Kah-Nie

0-2 3-5 386 449 35

City Christian

0-2 2-5 296 410 31

Nestucca

0-2 2-5 280 348 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2A-1 Northwest League

League Overall Scored Allowed Rank

Knappa

3-0 3-4 269 260 23

Faith Bible

2-0 10-0 489 277 4

Vernonia

2-1 4-5 350 388 16

Nestucca

1-1 2-5 221 232 25

Gaston

1-2 4-7 370 385 29

Columbia Christian

0-1 5-4 245 282 38

City Christian

0-1 3-3 236 182 36

Delphian

0-1 1-3 58 181 37

Neah-Kah-Nie

0-2 2-5 204 252 35

Life Christian

– – – – –