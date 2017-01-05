Pirates restart season with tough NWL week

Neah-Kah-Nie starts new year off with losses to Knappa
The Pirates are having a very busy first week of 2017, shoehorning a make-up game with City Christian Wednesday in between battles with Knappa (Tuesday) and Columbia Christian (Friday).
The week didn’t start off well for both of the Pirates, with the boys and girls squads being sunk on the road Tuesday, losing to Knappa.
The Knappa Lady Loggers spent the night taking the ball away from Neah-Kah-Nie, and converting their steals into points in a 40-23 win over the Pirates Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Landwehr had 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead Knappa to the Northwest League girls basketball win, helping the first-place Loggers improve to 3-0 in league play.
Devin Vandergriff added seven points and two steals for Knappa, which led 32-22 after three quarters, then outscored the Pirates 8-1 in the final period.
Paris Vanderburg chipped in six points, and Madelynn Weaver added five points and five steals for the Loggers.
Loggers chop down Pirates early
Dale Takalo scored 24 of his 27 points in the first half, and the Knappa Loggers cruised to another easy win over Neah-Kah-Nie Tuesday, 69-36, in Northwest League boys basketball action.
The Loggers built a 39-20 halftime lead, as Knappa’s defense harassed the Pirates all night and finished with 18 steals.
Colton Weirup and Eli Takalo added nine points apiece, while Jason Miller tossed in four points with eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Max Halverson had 17 points to lead Neah-Kah-Nie.
It was the first of four games in five days for Knappa, which returns to action today at Vernonia.
– The Daily Astorian contributed to this story.
RESULTS
Tueday’s games
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knappa 40, Neah-Kah-Nie 23
NKN (23): Maddie Lambert 16, Clifford 2, Ramirez 2, Longmire 2, Woodward 1.
KNA (40): Kaitlyn Landwehr 17, Vandergriff 7, Vanderburg 6, Weaver 5, Miller 3, Inman 2, Carlson, Taggart, Tischer, Strain.
Neah-Kah-Nie 5 9 8 1—23
Knappa 11 11 10 8—40
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 69, Neah-Kah-Nie 36
NKN (36): Leading scorer: Max Halverson 17.
KNA (69): Dale Takalo 27, Weirup 9, E.Takalo 9, Rubus 6, J.Miller 4, Engblom 4, K.Miller 4, Geisler 2, Eltagonde 2, Ramvick 1, Vanderburg 1.
Neah-Kah-Nie 13 7 6 10—36
Knappa 24 15 14 16—69
Wednesday’s games
GIRLS BASKETBALL
City Christian at NKN, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
City Christian at NKN, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NKN at Columbia Christian, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NKN at Columbia Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games (Jan. 10)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith Bible at NKN, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Faith Bible at NKN, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games (Jan. 12)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nestucca at NKN, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nestucca at NKN, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games (Jan. 14)
BOYS BASKETBALL
NKN at Life Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games (Jan. 17)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gaston at NKN, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gaston at NKN, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games (Jan. 19)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NKN at Delphian, 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NKN at Delphian, 7:30 p.m.
STANDINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
2A-1 Northwest League
League Overall Scored Allowed Rank
Vernonia
3-0 8-1 627 396 6
Knappa
3-0 6-1 417 291 10
Life Christian
2-0 8-1 516 376 1
Columbia Christian
1-0 5-1 400 271 8
Faith Bible
1-2 1-6 245 380 33
Gaston
1-2 1-8 363 518 40
Delphian
0-1 1-3 179 225 26
Neah-Kah-Nie
0-2 3-5 386 449 35
City Christian
0-2 2-5 296 410 31
Nestucca
0-2 2-5 280 348 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2A-1 Northwest League
League Overall Scored Allowed Rank
Knappa
3-0 3-4 269 260 23
Faith Bible
2-0 10-0 489 277 4
Vernonia
2-1 4-5 350 388 16
Nestucca
1-1 2-5 221 232 25
Gaston
1-2 4-7 370 385 29
Columbia Christian
0-1 5-4 245 282 38
City Christian
0-1 3-3 236 182 36
Delphian
0-1 1-3 58 181 37
Neah-Kah-Nie
0-2 2-5 204 252 35
Life Christian
– – – – –